Cambodia encourages localities to develop infrastructure, attract tourists

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on August 12 encouraged provinces nationwide to continue investing in public infrastructure and improving local tourist attractions to attract both domestic and international visitors, reported the Cambodian news agency AKP.



Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate several projects in Stung Treng province in northeastern Cambodia, the PM said the Government is encouraging provincial and capital authorities to develop infrastructure, upgrade public spaces and improve tourist attractions.



He also encouraged city, district and commune administrations to further tap into their local tourism potential in the time ahead.



Attractive landscapes and well-developed public spaces are important factors in attracting both domestic and international tourists, he stressed, adding that development and infrastructure construction must continue, while maintaining peace, security, and public order is equally important to support tourism and socio-economic development.



The Government leader also called on all competent authorities to stay away from illegal and grey economic activities and to ensure a safe and orderly environment for the people and visitors./.

VNA