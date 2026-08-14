World

Cambodia encourages localities to develop infrastructure, attract tourists

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on August 12 encouraged provinces nationwide to continue investing in public infrastructure and improving local tourist attractions to attract both domestic and international visitors, reported the Cambodian news agency AKP.

Techo International Airport, Cambodia (Photo: AKP/VNA)
Techo International Airport, Cambodia (Photo: AKP/VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on August 12 encouraged provinces nationwide to continue investing in public infrastructure and improving local tourist attractions to attract both domestic and international visitors, reported the Cambodian news agency AKP.

Speaking at a ceremony to inaugurate several projects in Stung Treng province in northeastern Cambodia, the PM said the Government is encouraging provincial and capital authorities to develop infrastructure, upgrade public spaces and improve tourist attractions.

He also encouraged city, district and commune administrations to further tap into their local tourism potential in the time ahead.

Attractive landscapes and well-developed public spaces are important factors in attracting both domestic and international tourists, he stressed, adding that development and infrastructure construction must continue, while maintaining peace, security, and public order is equally important to support tourism and socio-economic development.

The Government leader also called on all competent authorities to stay away from illegal and grey economic activities and to ensure a safe and orderly environment for the people and visitors./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Hun Manet #public infrastructure #tourist attractions Cambodia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Cambodia steps up efforts to protect endangered wildlife

Cambodia steps up efforts to protect endangered wildlife

Conservation experts emphasise that protecting the Giant Ibis is of paramount importance and urge the public to prevent illegal land clearing, end wildlife trafficking and poisoning, and decline the consumption or keeping of wild animals.

Cambodia eyes higher value-added manufacturing

Cambodia eyes higher value-added manufacturing

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chanthol urged the private sector to work closely with the government in preparing for the next phase of industrial development by moving upstream into higher value‑added manufacturing and strengthening supply chain capabilities.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.