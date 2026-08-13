Lao Digital Week 2026 slated for October in Vientiane

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao Digital Week 2026 will be held in Vientiane from October 21-25, the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications and the Lao ICT and Digital Association (LIDA) told a press conference in Vientiane on August 13.

According to the organisers, the event will serve as a major information technology and digital innovation platform, with sidelines events including the Lao Digital Forum; seminars on e-government, digital economy, the fourth industrial revolution and smart technologies.

There will be sessions on blockchain, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things; digital workforce training to meet future labour market needs; an exhibition on achievements; and an investment networking dialogue.

The event is expected to support Laos’s 10th five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026-2030 and its national digital economy strategy./.

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