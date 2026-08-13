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Thailand steps up AI adoption to drive public sector reform

Thailand is strengthening its digital infrastructure by modernising legal frameworks, recognising electronic meetings and digital public administration, and updating laws to support electronic business transactions.

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand is stepping up the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across government agencies to boost officials’ productivity, improve personalised public services and enhance transparency while maintaining national data sovereignty.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister Pakorn Nilprapunt said Thailand is strengthening its digital infrastructure by modernising legal frameworks, recognising electronic meetings and digital public administration, and updating laws to support electronic business transactions.

Pakorn said national policy calls for greater data integration among government agencies and requires all future public data to be machine-readable, laying the foundation for fully computable digital public services.

However, he noted that many senior civil servants still lack practical knowledge of AI and generative AI, while some agencies are pursuing AI projects without sufficient quality, machine-readable data. The biggest challenge is accelerating AI adoption among mid- and senior-level officials responsible for shaping public policy.

The Thai government has identified three strategic priorities: ensuring data sovereignty through the use of Pathumma, a Thai-language AI model designed to keep sensitive government data under national control; using AI to reduce administrative costs and support a new digital economy; and promoting evidence-based policymaking through agentic AI capable of analysing integrated government data, the Bangkok Post reported.

Legal reform is another key pillar of the digital transformation, with about 7,600 regulations under review. Pakorn said the government's role should evolve from regulator to business enabler, helping the private sector innovate rather than hindering digital transformation with outdated rules.

AI adoption is also expected to support civil service reform. The Thai government plans to freeze recruitment, cap workforce numbers and gradually reduce positions through automation, digital services and early retirement programmes, aiming to build a leaner and more agile public sector capable of delivering better services with fewer resources.
Thailand aims to improve its ranking in the UN E-Government Development Index from 52nd in 2024 to 40th by 2032./.

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