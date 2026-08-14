World

Indonesia promotes carbon market to support emissions cuts

Indonesia will build an integrated ecosystem to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable financing from carbon trading and results-based payments, thereby expanding programmes for beneficiaries.

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is promoting a comprehensive greenhouse gas emissions reduction ecosystem, with carbon trading and results-based payments playing a key role in mobilising sustainable financing.

Indonesian Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni was quoted by local media on August 12 as saying that the country will build an integrated ecosystem to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through sustainable financing from carbon trading and results-based payments, thereby expanding programmes for beneficiaries.

According to the minister, Indonesia’s domestic carbon market is supported by a range of regulations and management tools, including the Carbon Credit Registration System (SRUK), a platform for developing the national carbon market.

Managed by the Environment Ministry, the SRUK records, manages and verifies traded carbon credits. It is designed to ensure a transparent, credible and high-integrity carbon market while preventing double counting of emissions reductions.

Raja Juli said further improvements to the system would lay the foundation for a more efficient carbon market, helping Indonesia mobilise additional resources for emissions reduction programmes and green economic development.

Alongside carbon trading, the Indonesian Government continues to promote climate financing mechanisms. Part of the funding managed by the Indonesian Environment Fund Management Agency (BPDLH) comes from the GCF through results-based payments, as well as support from the Norwegian Government under a results-based contribution mechanism.

In 2026, proposals from 10 provinces have completed assessment and are being prepared for implementation ahead of agreements on the allocation of results-based payment funding.

To date, 34 Indonesian provinces have accessed REDD+ GCF Output 2 financing, with total commitments reaching 761 billion IDR, equivalent to 94.8% of the total funding allocated to localities./.

VNA
#Indonesia #greenhouse gas emissions #Indonesian Forestry Ministry #carbon credit #carbon trading Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Indonesia plans separate visa for foreign content creators

Indonesia plans separate visa for foreign content creators

Happy Reza Dipayuda, head of the Visa Services Sub-directorate at the Directorate General of Immigration under the Ministry of Immigration and Corrections, said the proposed C5A visa would be designed for foreigners travelling to Indonesia to produce digital content, including promotional activities and collaborations with businesses and brands.

A view of the meeting between Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and 150 researchers from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) on August 6 (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia sees technology mastery as key to national progress

Addressing a meeting with 150 researchers from the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) on August 6, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto affirmed that mastery of science and technology is essential for accelerating national development and enhancing Indonesia's global competitiveness.

Drought-hit farmland in Cibarusa, Bekasi, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia takes drastic measures to respond to strong El Niño

Under its response plan for agriculture and forestry, Indonesia is stepping up forest and peatland fire prevention and firefighting, deploying weather modification technology, improving irrigation systems, putting boreholes into operation, distributing drought-resistant crop varieties, and expanding agricultural insurance. These measures aim to mitigate the impact of drought on rice, palm oil and coffee production.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.