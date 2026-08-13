Indonesia targets conclusion of GCC trade talks by November 2026

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is targeting November 2026 as the deadline for concluding trade negotiations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), as the government seeks to widen market access and boost exports, particularly in the automotive sector, Antara News Agency reported.

Trade Minister Budi Santoso said the negotiations were expected to conclude by November at the latest, paving the way for Indonesian products to gain broader access to Gulf markets.

Speaking at a meeting with Toyota representatives in Jakarta, Santoso also called on automotive manufacturers to make greater use of existing trade agreements to expand exports.

The government is continuing efforts to promote Indonesian products in global markets through trade cooperation frameworks, with expanded market access expected to create new export opportunities and strengthen the competitiveness of Indonesian goods.

Santoso and Toyota representatives also discussed opportunities to increase vehicle exports to Latin America, which is considered a promising market for Indonesian products./.