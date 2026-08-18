Sci-Tech

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)
The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – Nam Can Tho University on August 18 launched the DNC Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (DNC-IRAI) and the Digital Technology and Innovation JSC, marking the establishment of the Mekong Delta’s first institute for robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) research.

DNC-IRAI is envisioned as a hub for training, applied research and technology transfer in robotics, AI and automation.

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

The institute will operate laboratories for robot programming and AI, robot design and testing, robot application development, as well as a robot manufacturing workshop. The facilities are expected to support the university’s strategic development in advanced technologies.

DNC-IRAI will work with specialised faculties to provide students, postgraduate students and doctoral candidates with opportunities for hands-on training and research. Learners will be encouraged to undertake projects, theses and dissertations addressing real-world technological challenges. The institute also plans to offer specialised training programmes in robotics engineering and AI.

Research will focus on practical needs in the Mekong Delta, particularly smart agriculture, healthcare-assistance robots, and automation in production and services. Other areas include digital mapping, digital twins and technology applications for tourism.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Chi Ngon, Director of DNC-IRAI, said the institute will also offer short-term courses on AI applications, robot programming and automated system operation, targeting learners, businesses and the wider community.

Meanwhile, the Digital Technology and Innovation JSC will serve as a bridge connecting the university, scientists and learners with businesses and the market. Its areas of focus include AI, robotics, automation, software, data, BIM/GIS, digital twins and digital transformation.

The model is intended to take research results beyond laboratories toward testing, technology transfer and commercialisation, helping turn scientific and technological achievements into economic and social value.

The launch of DNC-IRAI adds a specialised training and research facility to the Mekong Delta and creates new opportunities to connect education, research, businesses and the labour market. In the long term, such institutions are expected to help develop a workforce capable of mastering emerging technologies and support Can Tho in strengthening its role as the Mekong Delta’s hub for education, science, technology and innovation./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Mekong Delta #AI research institute #DNC-IRAI
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