Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

Da Nang (VNA) – Amid the rapid development of the digital economy, e-commerce is creating new ways for Vietnamese businesses to directly access international markets. With its strategic location in central Vietnam, international seaports and airport, increasingly developed logistics networks and digital infrastructure, Da Nang is well positioned to develop online exports.



The city is also rolling out policies to help businesses move beyond online sales toward building comprehensive export capabilities.



According to Amazon Global Selling, online exports offer major opportunities for Vietnamese businesses, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which account for 97% of the country’s total businesses. Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce export value reached 3.6 billion USD in 2023 and is projected to nearly double to 6.1 billion USD by 2028. Key sectors such as furniture and fashion are forecast to grow by 20-26% annually, two to five times faster than traditional exports.



Tran Xuan Thuy, Country Sales Director of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said many Vietnamese businesses have strong production capacity and already export to the US and Europe, but mainly manufacture products for foreign brands. Cross-border e-commerce enables them to reach international consumers directly and increase added value through branding, design and creativity.



In Da Nang, B2C e-commerce sales currently account for nearly 10% of total retail sales and consumer service revenue. More than half of surveyed businesses said they had sold or promoted products through e-commerce platforms and social media.



However, online exports and cross-border e-commerce remain below the city’s potential. Many businesses are still focusing on domestic online sales and promotion and have yet to make the transition to online exports. They face challenges in selecting markets and platforms, standardising products and packaging, building international brands, arranging payments and logistics, and complying with customs, tax and import-market regulations. Participation costs, advertising, warehousing and order fulfilment are also major barriers for SMEs.



To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.



According to Huynh Xuan Son, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Da Nang is implementing support policies under Resolution No. 29/2025/NQ-HDND dated December 11, 2025. These include establishing online showcases for export products, providing digital information on products, sectors and markets, and supporting businesses in joining international e-commerce platforms.



Ho Van Hieu from the Vietnam E-commerce Association said Da Nang and the central region possess many high-quality handicraft products and strong production capabilities. However, businesses need to improve their digital capacity while addressing legal, branding and logistics requirements. The association will help connect enterprises with platforms such as Amazon, as well as logistics and digital solution providers.



By selecting promising products and providing targeted support, the city aims to help businesses gradually strengthen their online export capabilities, expand markets and bring products from the city and the central and Central Highlands regions closer to global consumers./.

VNA