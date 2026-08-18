Business

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)
Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Amid the rapid development of the digital economy, e-commerce is creating new ways for Vietnamese businesses to directly access international markets. With its strategic location in central Vietnam, international seaports and airport, increasingly developed logistics networks and digital infrastructure, Da Nang is well positioned to develop online exports.

The city is also rolling out policies to help businesses move beyond online sales toward building comprehensive export capabilities.

According to Amazon Global Selling, online exports offer major opportunities for Vietnamese businesses, especially micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which account for 97% of the country’s total businesses. Vietnam’s B2C e-commerce export value reached 3.6 billion USD in 2023 and is projected to nearly double to 6.1 billion USD by 2028. Key sectors such as furniture and fashion are forecast to grow by 20-26% annually, two to five times faster than traditional exports.

Tran Xuan Thuy, Country Sales Director of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam, said many Vietnamese businesses have strong production capacity and already export to the US and Europe, but mainly manufacture products for foreign brands. Cross-border e-commerce enables them to reach international consumers directly and increase added value through branding, design and creativity.

In Da Nang, B2C e-commerce sales currently account for nearly 10% of total retail sales and consumer service revenue. More than half of surveyed businesses said they had sold or promoted products through e-commerce platforms and social media.

However, online exports and cross-border e-commerce remain below the city’s potential. Many businesses are still focusing on domestic online sales and promotion and have yet to make the transition to online exports. They face challenges in selecting markets and platforms, standardising products and packaging, building international brands, arranging payments and logistics, and complying with customs, tax and import-market regulations. Participation costs, advertising, warehousing and order fulfilment are also major barriers for SMEs.

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

According to Huynh Xuan Son, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Da Nang is implementing support policies under Resolution No. 29/2025/NQ-HDND dated December 11, 2025. These include establishing online showcases for export products, providing digital information on products, sectors and markets, and supporting businesses in joining international e-commerce platforms.

Ho Van Hieu from the Vietnam E-commerce Association said Da Nang and the central region possess many high-quality handicraft products and strong production capabilities. However, businesses need to improve their digital capacity while addressing legal, branding and logistics requirements. The association will help connect enterprises with platforms such as Amazon, as well as logistics and digital solution providers.

By selecting promising products and providing targeted support, the city aims to help businesses gradually strengthen their online export capabilities, expand markets and bring products from the city and the central and Central Highlands regions closer to global consumers./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Da Nang #online exports #e-commerce #digital economy #Amazon Global Selling Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in action

Digital transformation

Related News

Online promotion of lychee and other key agricultural and OCOP products from Bac Ninh province. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam tightening e-commerce management

Amid the rapid expansion of online commerce, closely linked to consumption, exports, logistics, electronic payments and the digital economy, the legislation is expected to shape the sector’s sustainable future while ensuring a balance between State management, consumer rights and business interests.

Agricultural and OCOP products from Nhan Co commune in Lam Dong province have their information digitised, are labelled with QR codes for traceability, and put on e-commerce platforms. (Photo: VNA)

New e-commerce law strengthens accountability across digital marketplace

Instead of focusing mainly on protecting consumers as previously, the Law on E-commerce clearly defines the legal responsibilities of all participants in the digital marketplace, including e-commerce platforms, businesses, online sellers, key opinion leaders (KOLs), key opinion consumers (KOCs) and affiliate marketers.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.