Reference exchange rate drops slightly on August 18

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,580 VND/USD on August 18, down 6 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,859 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,301 VND/USD.



In contrast, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw a remarkable increase from the August 17 morning trading session.



At 8:30, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,030 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,410 VND/USD, both up 80 VND from the previous session./.

VNA