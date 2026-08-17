Reference exchange rate up 25 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,586 VND/USD on August 17, up 25 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,865 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,307 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw a remarkable increase from the August 14 morning trading session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,950 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,330 VND/USD, both up 60 VND from the previous session./.

VNA