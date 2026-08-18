Northern central provinces determined to achieve double-digit growth target

Hanoi (VNA) – The northern central provinces are working to create new development space and become a new growth pole of the country, by making the most of their distinctive advantages, including strategic geographic locations, deep-water ports and increasingly strong connectivity.



To realise this strategic goal, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces are carrying out comprehensive measures to achieve double-digit economic growth in 2026, laying a foundation and creating momentum for development in the years ahead.



On August 6, Vice Chairman of the Ha Tinh provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Trong Hieu signed a decision approving investment policies for four wind power projects, namely Ky Anh 1, Ky Anh 2, Ky Anh 3 and Ky Anh 4, with a combined investment of 7.81 trillion VND (298 million USD). The projects, with a total installed capacity of 225MW and 45 wind turbines, are expected to generate approximately 591.46 million kWh annually for the national grid.



They are among 41 domestic investment projects approved by Ha Tinh since the beginning of the year, with total registered capital of 164.02 trillion VND. The province has also approved four foreign-invested projects with combined registered capital of more than 408 million USD.



According to Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Finance Nguyen Duc Thang, many of the 45 newly approved projects are large-scale and expected to provide fresh impetus for economic growth. These include the Vung Ang III LNG thermal power plant, worth 51.43 trillion VND; the VinFast Ha Tinh electric motorbike manufacturing plant, valued at 13.25 trillion VND; and the VinMetal Ha Tinh steel plant, with investment of 79.99 trillion VND.



Alongside investment attraction, Ha Tinh has established task forces to review and address stalled projects, thereby unlocking resources for development. Major projects have consequently been accelerated, including the Vung Ang II Thermal Power Plant, whose two units have entered commercial operation as scheduled, as well as infrastructure projects in industrial parks such as Bac Thach Ha, Gia Lach (expanded), Vinhomes Vung Ang and Phu Vinh.



Industry remains the main driver of Ha Tinh’s growth. In the first six months of 2026, its industrial production index rose 32.83% year-on-year. Steel output reached 2.09 million tonnes, up 13%; electricity generation exceeded 9.5 billion kWh, up 50%; fibre production increased 22%; and battery pack output tripled year-on-year. As a result, Ha Tinh’s GRDP expanded 12.79%, ranking first nationwide.



In Nghe An, residents in Xuan Lam commune have been urgently dismantling houses and other structures to hand over land for the Vinh-Thanh Thuy expressway project, a key transport undertaking with investment exceeding 23.94 trillion VND. The province aims to complete land clearance for residential and garden land by August 30 and commence construction on all six packages by September 30. Once completed, the expressway will improve connectivity between northern central Vietnam, Laos and Thailand while facilitating access to local tourism destinations.



Meanwhile, Thanh Hoa has been allocated more than 18.84 trillion VND in public investment capital this year. As of July 24, disbursement stood at 6.3 trillion VND, or 33.42% of the annual plan. The province is accelerating the supply of construction materials, targeting at least 50% disbursement by the end of August and full disbursement by December 15.



Thanh Hoa has set a GRDP growth target of 14.44% for the second half of 2026, including minimum growth of 10.79% in the third quarter and 17.48% in the fourth quarter. The province is also working to resolve difficulties affecting more than 130 stalled projects.



Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Xuan Liem said Thanh Hoa will renew traditional growth drivers while strongly developing new ones, including large-scale high-tech agriculture, logistics, green and circular economies./.

VNA