Culture - Sports

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)
A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) - The central city of Hue is rolling out a series of cultural and entertainment activities to attract visitors and stimulate tourism demand during celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 - 2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2026).

The Hue Monuments Conservation Centre said visitors will enjoy free admission to the Hue Nam Temple relic site from August 18-22 during the Hue Nam Temple Festival, allowing residents and pilgrims to attend religious ceremonies and pay homage.

The festival, also known as Hon Chen Temple Festival, is a national intangible cultural heritage associated with the Vietnamese Mother Goddess worship, which has been recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The five-day event is expected to draw 20,000-30,000 visitors, featuring traditional rituals and religious activities along the Huong River and at Hue Nam Temple, Hai Cat communal house and the Holy Mother Temple on Chi Lang Street.

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A major highlight of the holiday period will be the Hue Heritage and International Music Festival – Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026, scheduled for August 30 - September 1 at the Hue Sports Centre Square. The event will be free to the public and feature two main music nights themed “Heritage Awakens” and “Heritage Connects.”

The programmes are expected to blend Hue’s rich cultural heritage with contemporary creativity, showcasing the city’s efforts to preserve its traditions while strengthening international cultural connections.

Other activities include a National Day art programme on Hai Ba Trung pedestrian street in Thuan Hoa ward and a traditional boat racing event on the Huong River.

From August 29 - 31, Thuy Xuan ward will host the Hue Thanh Tra Festival, celebrating the renowned pomelo variety of the former imperial capital. Visitors can sample and purchase Thanh Tra pomelos, while exploring displays of local specialties, OCOP products and other regional produce.

Another new tourism option is set to open from August 29, when a tourist train linking Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang in the neighbouring province of Quang Tri is scheduled to begin operations. The service will connect two major destinations, allowing visitors to travel from Hue, a major cultural centre, to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its spectacular cave systems, primeval forests and unique geological features.

The city welcomed more than five million visitors in the first seven months of 2026, generating over 12 trillion VND (457 million USD) in tourism revenue, 1.6 times the figure recorded during the same period last year.

With a packed calendar of cultural, heritage, music and tourism activities, Hue is seeking to turn the National Day holiday into a major tourism boost while further strengthening its appeal as a leading cultural destination in central Vietnam./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Hue #National Day #tourism Hue
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