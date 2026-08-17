Politics

NA Standing Committee reviews draft Law on Urban Development

Speaking at the session, NA President Tran Thanh Man noted that the draft Law on Urban Development was initially designed for Ho Chi Minh City before its scope was expanded to other cities and additional provisions were incorporated. Given the tight timeframe and substantial workload, the NA will make its utmost effort to consider and adopt the contents as scheduled.

Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung speaks at the discussion (Photo: VNA)
Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung speaks at the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly Standing Committee on August 17 reviewed a report on feedback and revisions to the draft Law on Urban Development. Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung also provided additional clarification on several articles in the bill.

Chairman of the NA Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu said the committee's standing body agreed with the major orientations and many of the proposed revisions.

Speaking at the session, NA President Tran Thanh Man noted that the draft Law on Urban Development was initially designed for Ho Chi Minh City before its scope was expanded to other cities and additional provisions were incorporated. Given the tight timeframe and substantial workload, the NA will make its utmost effort to consider and adopt the contents as scheduled.

Regarding international financial centres, he said Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 on international financial centres in Vietnam remains valid and provides broad authority for the Government to issue decrees with provisions differing from existing laws to implement the resolution.

Therefore, if international financial centres are incorporated into the draft Law on Urban Development, the scope of the draft law must be clearly distinguished from that of Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15. The resolution governs the organisation, operation, and specific policies of financial centres, while the draft law should regulate the urban space, infrastructure, and development conditions associated with them.

The design must preserve the stability of Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 and avoid creating two mechanisms for financial centres, while opening up more development space for cities with potential and preventing legal mechanisms from missing opportunities to create new growth poles, particularly amid the requirement for double-digit growth. Article 23 must clearly reflect this, the NA leader stressed.

On sea-reclaimed urban areas, he asked relevant agencies to prepare a report for submission to competent authorities for consideration.

Regarding international financial centres, NA Vice President Nguyen Thi Hong said Article 23 of the draft law and Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 have different scopes and will complement each other in supporting the development of special cities such as Ho Chi Minh City.

She agreed with the Government's principle of having one centre at two locations, while requiring consistency in organisation, management, and supervision. Locating the centre in two cities would not mean applying different financial instruments, but would enable Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to capitalise on their respective strengths and characteristics.

She also called for a review of Clause 3, Article 23. Although the explanatory report states that licensing conditions, risk management, prudential supervision, and core market rules must be consistent throughout the centre, the clause still gives the executive authority in Ho Chi Minh City the power to set conditions and directly issue licences.

Concluding the discussion, NA Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh praised the Government, the drafting agency, and the reviewing agency for their detailed work on the explanation, incorporation of feedback, and revision of the draft law within a short period.

He urged the two agencies to continue coordinating closely to finalise the draft, ensuring highly general provisions that can remain applicable over the long term. The law should not create difficulties for one group in order to facilitate another, nor solve today's needs at the expense of tomorrow's development.

On August 17, the NA Standing Committee reviewed feedback and worked on revising a draft resolution to replace Resolution No. 96/2019/QH14, covering crime and law violation prevention, the operations of the People's Procuracy and People's Courts, and the enforcement of civil and criminal judgments./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #National Assembly Standing Committee #draft Law on Urban Development #NA President Tran Thanh Man #Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Related News

Hanoi accelerates urban development with five rail lines, three housing projects

Hanoi accelerates urban development with five rail lines, three housing projects

Hanoi held a groundbreaking ceremony for five urban railway lines and three rental housing projects across the city on June 22. This is the largest package of infrastructure and social housing projects the capital has ever undertaken, marking an important shift from the stage of preparing mechanisms and policies to the stage of implementation and the realisation of the Government’s major development directions for Hanoi.

Hanoi seeks Russian cooperation in urban railway development

Hanoi seeks Russian cooperation in urban railway development

An inter-agency delegation led by Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang has held talks with officials in Moscow and St. Petersburg on railway and urban railway development and expanded cooperation between Hanoi and Russian localities.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.