Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 17

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on August 17

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- A delegation from the National Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains, led by Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Gau, Deputy Minister of National Defence and standing deputy head of the committee, held a working session with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) under the US Department of War on August 14.

DPAA currently operates large-scale remains identification and skeletal anthropology laboratories in Hawaii and Nebraska, applying field archaeology, dental analysis, forensic anthropology and next-generation DNA sequencing to identify remains, including small or severely damaged fragments. Read full story

- A Vietnam-Indonesia friendship cultural exchange programme was held in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate the 81st Independence Day of Indonesia (August 17, 1945-2026), highlighting the close friendship between the people of the southern metropolis and Indonesia.

The exchange featured traditional Vietnamese and Indonesian musical and dance performances by artists from the Saung Udjo art troupe of Indonesia and the dance troupe of the Indonesian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, together with artists and students from the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music and Nguyen Tat Thanh University. Read full story

- How to turn tourism potential into marketable products and connections forged at tourism forums into tours, tourism routes, air services and stable visitor flows were key issues discussed at the 2026 International Travel Forum, held in the south central province of Gia Lai on August 16.

The forum, organised by the Vietnam Tourism Association in coordination with the provincial People’s Committee, was part of the second Vietnam Travel Day. Read full story

- Vietravel Airlines has launched a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and China’s Shenzhen, marking a new step in its international network expansion and making it the only Vietnamese airline currently operating a nonstop service between the two cities.

The new route connects Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in Ho Chi Minh City with Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport (SZX), meeting growing demand for travel between the two markets for investment, trade, tourism and visiting relatives. Read full story

- The 2026 Dak Lak Durian Festival opened in Buon Ma Thuot ward on August 15, aiming to promote the local durian brand, expand export markets and enhance the global reputation of Vietnamese agricultural products.

The festival, organised by the provincial People’s Committee, runs from August 15 to September 2 across Buon Ma Thuot ward, Krong Pac commune, Tuy Hoa ward and other durian-growing areas in the province. It is the first provincial-level durian festival held in Dak Lak. Read full story

- The Consulate General of Vietnam in Vladivostok, in cooperation with the city administration, on August 15 introduced an exhibition of paintings on traditional Vietnamese Do paper by artist Ngo Duc Hoang.

Nearly 30 works created on the traditional material are on display at the Artetage Contemporary Art Centre in Vladivostok, bringing the delicate colours and distinctive imagery of Vietnam’s nature, people and culture to art and culture enthusiasts. Read full story

- Vietnam defeated hosts Malaysia 2-0 in the first leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinals at Kuala Lumpur Stadium on August 16, securing a significant advantage ahead of the return leg in Hanoi.

Vietnam opened the score in stoppage time of the first half. In the fourth minute of added time, Truong Tien Anh delivered an accurate cross from the right, allowing Xuan Son to rise high and head the ball into the net for a 1-0 lead. Read full story./.

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