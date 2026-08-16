Travel

Vietnam finds ways to lure international tourists

Vietnam welcomed about 12.3 million international visitors in the first six months of 2026, up nearly 15% year-on-year, with China and the Republic of Korea remaining the two largest source markets. However, experts noted that growth in visitor numbers should go hand in hand with improvements in spending, length of stay, satisfaction and environmental and cultural sustainability.

Tourists explore Ky Anh Tunnels, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
Tourists explore Ky Anh Tunnels, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – How to turn tourism potential into marketable products and connections forged at tourism forums into tours, tourism routes, air services and stable visitor flows were key issues discussed at the 2026 International Travel Forum, held in the south central province of Gia Lai on August 16.

The forum, organised by the Vietnam Tourism Association in coordination with the provincial People’s Committee, was part of the second Vietnam Travel Day.

Moving towards quality growth

Cao Thi Ngoc Lan, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said the tourism sector is entering a new development phase following a strong recovery.

She stressed that tourism growth should no longer be measured only by visitor numbers, but also by the quality of tourist flows, length of stay, spending, repeat visits, benefits for local communities and the long-term competitiveness of destinations.

Therefore, tourism promotion must shift from fragmented activities to targeted campaigns focusing on specific markets and products, distribution partners and measurable results, with the goal of generating bookings, tours and actual revenue.

Travel businesses serve as a bridge between markets and destinations, Lan said, noting that attractive tourism resources alone cannot ensure sustainable growth without suitable products and effective connectivity among airlines, accommodation providers, transport operators, attractions and other tourism services.

Vietnam welcomed about 12.3 million international visitors in the first six months of 2026, up nearly 15% year-on-year, with China and the Republic of Korea remaining the two largest source markets. However, experts noted that growth in visitor numbers should go hand in hand with improvements in spending, length of stay, satisfaction and environmental and cultural sustainability.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Lich, Vice Chairwoman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee, said the province has a unique opportunity to develop a distinctive tourism structure connecting the blue sea of Quy Nhon with the Central Highlands.

Gia Lai boasts coastal destinations such as Quy Nhon, Ky Co and Eo Gio, as well as highland attractions including Bien Ho, Chu Dang Ya, Kon Ka Kinh and Kon Ha Nung. Its cultural assets include the Space of Gong Culture in the Central Highlands, Bai Choi folk art, traditional martial arts, and cultural identities of ethnic minority groups.

Lich stressed that the province’s strength lies in its ability to create integrated journeys combining the sea, highlands, nature, culture, relaxation and exploration. In the first seven months of 2026, Gia Lai welcomed 10.55 million visitors, including nearly 148,000 foreigners, generating almost 23 trillion VND (879.5 million USD) in tourism revenue.

Strengthening airline – tour operator – destination connectivity

Participants highlighted the need to strengthen coordination among airlines, travel businesses and destinations. Dang Quoc Thang, head of the Vietnam Airlines branch in Quy Nhon, said Vietnam received an estimated 4.4 million international visitors in July alone, up 11.5% year-on-year, providing significant room for further growth amid intensifying regional competition. He said international air routes can only operate effectively when supported by attractive tourism products and coordinated services.

phu-quoc.jpg
Tourists enjoy the sunset at the Kiss Bridge in Phu Quoc special zone, An Giang province. (Photo published by VNA)

At the event, experts called for more commercially viable inter-regional tours with clear itineraries, pricing, service policies and operating mechanisms.

Rather than competing directly with established tourism hubs, Gia Lai could position itself as a destination linking the coast and highlands, nature and culture, and relaxation and exploration.

The forum also discussed target markets for the next 12–24 months, visa and entry procedures, air connectivity, product quality, market data, digital transformation and regional linkages.

As Gia Lai is hosting Visit Vietnam Year 2026, it hopes the programme will generate concrete outcomes, including new tours, tourism routes, tourism products, air services, promotional programmes and cooperation agreements, contributing to more stable international visitor flows./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #2026 International Travel Forum #Vietnam Travel Day #International tourists Gia Lai
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Tourists visit the Imperial Citadel of Hue. (Photo: VNA)

Australian tourists show growing appetite for Vietnam

Australia has become one of Vietnam’s fastest-growing long-haul tourism markets. Vietnam welcomed 490,880 Australian visitors in 2024, up 26% year on year and around 28% higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first seven months of 2026, the country received 396,648 Australian tourists, a year-on-year increase of 25.8%, placing Australia among Vietnam’s top 10 source markets.

Indian tourists visit Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam gains popularity among Indian tourists

The combination of street food, coffee culture, nightlife and heritage sites is particularly attractive to younger Indian travelers. The relatively affordable prices of accommodation, transport and food compared with some other destinations in the region further strengthen Vietnam's appeal.

See more

Fansipan dons a vibrant facade to usher in the Northwest's brilliant autumn festival season this September

Immerse in vibrant colours on the Roof of Indochina this autumn

Fansipan has long been a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Vietnam’s Northwest. The journey to conquer the "Roof of Indochina" typically begins with a spectacular cable car ride soaring above the clouds. Nestled at the foot of the cable car station, Ban May Village welcomes visitors as a charming stopover, showcasing a different beauty in every season of the year.

Streets adorned with national flags to celebrate Vietnam's National Day on September 2nd

A journey through southern Vietnam during National Day

In the days surrounding National Day, the red flag with its five-pointed golden star appears across city streets, outside homes and on public buildings. For Vietnamese people, it is one of the most significant occasions of the year. For international visitors, it also offers a rare opportunity to observe, more vividly than usual, the connection between history, national pride and everyday life in contemporary Vietnam.

A new railway tourism service linking the former imperial city of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is scheduled to begin operation on September 1. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Tickets for Hue–Phong Nha tourist train go on sale

Rather than serving solely as a means of transport, the railway service will become an integral part of the tourism product, connecting Hue with Quang Tri’s historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Visitors listen to an introduction to the thematic photo exhibition on Tan Trao and 81 autumns of revolution at the ATK Tan Trao Museum in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang's Tan Trao builds cultural-tourism brand around National Day celebrations

Hoang Van Canh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Tan Trao People’s Committee, said National Day is an occasion for local people to recall the nation’s glorious traditions and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, revolutionary predecessors, fallen heroes and all those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

A host of tourism projects in the Ho Tram area of Ho Chi Minh City are helping shape a “world-class tourism hub”. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City tourism takes lead in expanding into international markets

Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said tourism programmes combining air travel, trade, shopping, conferences, exhibitions, resorts, entertainment and cultural experiences should form an integrated service chain, increasing added value while extending visitors’ stays and boosting their spending. The tourism sector must strengthen resource sharing and work together to develop interconnected products capable of competing at both national and international levels.

Aboard a Vietjet aircraft (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet adds 82,000 seats for National Day holiday peak

Additional flights will focus on routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with popular economic and tourism hubs and destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Hue and Da Lat, giving passengers more choices in terms of travel times and itineraries during the peak period.

Russian tourists buy fresh seafood in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Russian tourist wave hits Vietnam at record pace

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) expects Russian demand to keep surging in the second half. Russian Express sees a highly positive outlook, citing easy transport, a variety of resorts and limited seasonality.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways to expand long-haul network with eight A330s

Sun PhuQuoc Airways to expand long-haul network with eight A330s

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has finalised plans to receive eight Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, with four expected to join its fleet in 2026 and the remaining four to be delivered during the first four months of 2027. The move marks a key step in the airline’s strategy to expand its operations and progressively connect Phu Quoc with more distant international markets.

Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city is a magnet for both domestic and foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)

More European travellers love to visit Vietnam

A recent report from Agoda has revealed that Vietnam has been ranked among the top spots as the most-searched Asian destinations by European travellers, showcasing a surge in interest among global tourists.

Participants in the working session in Can Tho on August 7 (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up tourism cooperation with Korean partners

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Jeonbuk province of the Republic of Korea are stepping up tourism cooperation by strengthening business links, developing tourism products and building tours and travel routes between the two localities.

Beyond admiring scenic landscapes, travellers are increasingly seeking to become preservationist of the natural environment. (Photo: VNA)

Green, responsible tourism gains ground in Vietnam

By choosing to walk, cycle or use double-decker buses and metro systems in major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, travellers can reduce their carbon footprint while experiencing the authentic rhythm of urban life.