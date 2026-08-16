Travel

Air link connects Quang Tri with Khanh Hoa, south-central region

The direct Cam Ranh–Dong Hoi route, operated by Sun PhuQuoc Airways, will form an important air link between Quang Tri province and Khanh Hoa province and the south central coast as a whole.

Quang Tri provincial leaders present flowers to welcome passengers arriving on the Cam Ranh–Dong Hoi flight. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri provincial leaders present flowers to welcome passengers arriving on the Cam Ranh–Dong Hoi flight. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – The Quang Tri People's Committee on August 16 held a ceremony to welcome the first flight from Khanh Hoa province to land at Dong Hoi Airport, marking the official launch of the direct Cam Ranh–Dong Hoi route operated by Sun PhuQuoc Airways.

This will form an important air link between Quang Tri and the south central coast, while boosting trade, investment and tourism between the two localities.

Under the schedule, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will operate three return flights a week on the Cam Ranh–Dong Hoi route, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The airline also currently operates a daily return service between Dong Hoi and Hanoi.

The Quang Tri People's Committee said the launch of the Cam Ranh–Dong Hoi route would provide residents and tourists with a more convenient travel option between the two localities, while expanding Quang Tri's connectivity with markets in the south-central region and major economic and tourism hubs.

The route will also give the province greater access to international visitor flows, creating favourable conditions to promote its tourism and products and attract investment.

The new air service will enable businesses in the two localities to step up meetings, conduct market surveys, seek partners and develop cooperation programmes in investment, trade and services. It will also provide a foundation for more effective trade promotion, product promotion and business networking between Quang Tri, Khanh Hoa and other south-central provinces.

In tourism, Quang Tri and Khanh Hoa are considered to have highly complementary potential. While Khanh Hoa is renowned for its coastal and island tourism, resorts and extensive services catering to international visitors, Quang Tri boasts strengths in historical, cultural and ecological tourism and nature-based exploration, particularly its cave systems and the Phong Nha-Ke Bang World Natural Heritage Site.

The direct air connection will enable travel companies to develop inter-regional tours combining beach and island holidays with heritage, historical and nature-based experiences, helping diversify tourism products and encourage longer stays.

In the first six months, Khanh Hoa welcomed around 11.9 million visitors, including 4.6 million international arrivals, up 66.1% year-on-year. This is considered a potential source of visitors for Quang Tri to step up promotion of its distinctive tourism products, expand its international visitor markets and attract more tourists./.

VNA
#direct Cam Ranh–Dong Hoi air route #Sun PhuQuoc Airways Khanh Hoa Quang Tri
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