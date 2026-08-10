Travel

More European travellers love to visit Vietnam

A recent report from Agoda has revealed that Vietnam has been ranked among the top spots as the most-searched Asian destinations by European travellers, showcasing a surge in interest among global tourists.

Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city is a magnet for both domestic and foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)
Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city is a magnet for both domestic and foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam has recently become a popular destination that European tourists choose when visiting Asia for their holidays.

Vietnam welcomed 13.9 million international visitors in the first seven months of 2026, up 13.8% year-on-year, achieving about 56% of this year's target of 25 million foreign arrivals.

Of the figure, Europe continued to stand out as the fastest-growing region, recording average year-on-year growth of 53.4%.

A recent report from Agoda has revealed that Vietnam has been ranked among the top spots as the most-searched Asian destinations by European travellers, showcasing a surge in interest among global tourists.

Agoda's analysis, based on accommodation search data from April to June 2026 for travel plans in July and August, places Vietnam at the fourth spot among the most sought-after Asian destinations by European vacationers in the upcoming summer season. This advancement positions Vietnam one spot higher compared to the same period last year, emphasising the country's growing allure among European visitors.

The research, focusing on European travellers exploring summer getaways across Asia, unveiled Thailand as the leading destination of interest, followed by Indonesia and Japan.

Vietnam’s ascent to the fourth spot, alongside Malaysia claiming the fifth position, underscores the increasing popularity of these Southeast Asian jewels among European holidaymakers.

Across the top 20 destinations, India saw the most notable year-on-year growth in European searches at 14%, followed by the Republic of Korea at 13% and Vietnam at 12%. These three destinations stand out as the region’s fastest-rising among European travellers, pointing to a growing appetite for diverse itineraries beyond Asia’s traditional hotspots.

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Ben Thanh Market is a symbol of Ho Chi Minh City's tourism. (Photo: VNA)

For Europeans, July and August mark the height of summer and a peak travel period, when schools break and holiday plans come to life. This year’s summer travel period also follows a widespread early-season heatwave across Europe, which brought unusually high temperatures to many parts of the continent.

Against this backdrop, destinations offering coastlines, island escapes, and a broad range of travel experiences may hold particular appeal. With a coastline stretching 3,260 kilometers, alongside vibrant cities, beaches, islands, and cultural attractions, Vietnam offers European travellers a wide variety of summer experiences.

In Agoda’s report, Germany led accommodation searches for Vietnam among European-origin markets, moving ahead of France, which ranked first during the same period last year. The UK retained third place, while the Netherlands rose to fourth and Russia rounded out the top five.

Vietnam also recorded strong growth in interest from several emerging origins. Azerbaijan led with a 177% year-on-year increase in accommodation searches, followed by Poland at 66% and Sweden at 55%, suggesting that interest in Vietnam is spreading across a broader range of European markets.

The growth from Poland and Sweden comes amid greater awareness of Vietnam and more favourable travel conditions following visa-facilitation efforts introduced or expanded in 2025. Easier entry arrangements, together with Vietnam’s expanding international connectivity and diverse tourism offerings, may be helping more travellers from these markets consider the country for longer-haul holidays.

Within Vietnam, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City remained the two most-searched destinations among European travellers for the second consecutive year. Nha Trang rose to third place, replacing Hanoi and becoming a new addition to the top three. The continued popularity of Da Nang and the emergence of Nha Trang highlight European travellers’ interest in Vietnam’s coastal destinations, while Ho Chi Minh City remains a key draw for those seeking urban, cultural, and culinary experiences.

Vu Ngoc Lam, country director, Vietnam at Agoda, said: “Vietnam’s rise to fourth place reflects the country’s growing appeal among European travellers, with interest coming from both established and emerging origin markets. Da Nang and Nha Trang’s entry into the top three also highlight the strength of Vietnam’s coastal offering. From dynamic cities and local culture to beaches and island escapes, Vietnam gives travellers many ways to experience Asia.”/.

#European travellers #European visitors to Vietnam #international arrivals in Vietnam #Agoda
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