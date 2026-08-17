☕ Afternoon briefing on August 17

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam attended the opening ceremony of the first class of a knowledge update and training programme for members of the 14th Party Central Committee in Hanoi on August 17, stressing that the programme's value should be measured not by the amount of information conveyed, but by new perspectives, better decisions and improved outcomes.



The first class, held from August 17-23, brings together 63 members of the 14th Party Central Committee. Read full story



- National Assembly (NA) President Tran Thanh Man on August 17 called for tighter safeguards and clear accountability in the banking sector, stressing that the management agency role of commercial banks must not become a “safety certificate” for corporate bonds.



NA President Man made the remarks at a discussion on the explanation, incorporation of feedback and revisions to draft law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on the State Bank of Vietnam, the Law on Anti-Money Laundering and the Law on Credit Institutions, within the framework of the 5th session of the NA Standing Committee in Hanoi. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra has called for a genuine shift across the political system and society, from simply caring for older persons to treating them as a driver of rapid, sustainable economic development.



Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive. Read full story



- The Ministry of Finance is deploying a broad package to lower tax obligations, extend payment deadlines, streamline administrative procedures and speed up the digitalisation of tax administration.



Tax policy is among the solutions with the most direct impact on companies. Rather than prioritising near-term revenue collection, fiscal policy is being run to help them preserve cash flow, expand production and build more sustainable revenue sources. Read full story



- Vietnamese citizens with Level-2 electronic identification accounts can now enjoy a range of fee waivers and reductions under a new policy promoting digital citizenship.



The Ministry of Finance has issued circular No. 117/2026/TT-BTC, effective from August 15, 2026 to February 28, 2027, offering incentives to citizens who meet the prescribed conditions. Read full story



- By the afternoon of August 16, all passengers affected by the Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 incident in Germany on August 15 had been provided with alternative travel itineraries on flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and other carriers.



Vietnam Airlines said that it is continuing to assist passengers who wish to adjust their itineraries to suit their circumstances. While awaiting alternative flights, passengers have received accommodation, meals, transportation and other necessary support. Read full story



- The Vietnam Copyright and Creativity Association, in coordination with the Vietnam institute for creative development and copyright, held a workshop in Ho Chi Minh City on August 16 to provide KOCs (Key Opinion Consumers) and KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) with practical legal knowledge on creativity and copyright in the digital space.



The workshop highlighted that the rapid development of e-commerce, social media and digital content creation is creating significant opportunities for KOCs and KOLs, while also requiring them to improve their legal knowledge and compliance. Read full story./.

VNA