Vietnam Airlines continues assisting passengers affected by Germany flight incident

Hanoi (VNA) – By the afternoon of August 16, all passengers affected by the Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 incident in Germany on August 15 had been provided with alternative travel itineraries on flights operated by Vietnam Airlines and other carriers.



Vietnam Airlines said that it is continuing to assist passengers who wish to adjust their itineraries to suit their circumstances. While awaiting alternative flights, passengers have received accommodation, meals, transportation and other necessary support.



According to an initial report from Vietnam Airlines and information collected so far, flight VN34 was scheduled to depart Munich International Airport for Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 11:57 UTC (1:57 pm local time and 6:57 pm Vietnam time).



After take-off, warnings indicated a possible tail strike on the runway and a tyre-pressure issue. The flight crew notified air traffic controllers and decided to return to Munich Airport for a technical inspection. In coordination with air traffic control and ground staff, the crew then arranged for all passengers to disembark via mobile stairs and move safely into the terminal.



The aircraft was subsequently handed over to ground service units and moved to a parking area for technical inspection and assessment as part of the post-incident investigation. All 271 passengers and 16 crew members were safe, with no injuries reported.



Under Annex 13 to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which sets international standards and recommended practices for aircraft accident and incident investigations, Germany's aircraft accident and incident investigation authority is responsible for determining the cause of the incident.



Under Government Decree No. 221/2026/ND-CP on Vietnam's aviation authority and aviation safety management, Vietnam's Council for Investigation of Serious Aircraft Incidents and Accidents is responsible for coordinating with and participating in the investigation.



The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has submitted a report to the Ministry of Construction on the incident.



The authority is contacting the German aircraft accident and incident investigation authority to coordinate efforts and request the earliest possible information on the incident and the ongoing investigation./.

VNA