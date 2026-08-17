Ho Chi Minh City recovers 30 more sets of martyrs’ remains at park

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Military Command has reported that on August 15 - 16, its team tasked with searching for and collecting martyrs’ remains cleared 500 cu.m of soil and rock and recovered 30 sets of martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung ward.

Since June 23, the team has recovered 351 sets of remains, including 318 individual sets and 33 sets from eight mass graves. Artifacts were found alongside 198 sets of remains.

Naval and Coast Guard officers are moved as they stand beside a casket containing the remains of martyrs recovered from a mass grave at Le Thi Rieng Park (Photo: VNA)

Earlier on August 14, Maj.Gen. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City Military Command and standing deputy head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains, said local military officers and soldiers, particularly the search team, are determined to overcome difficulties and extreme weather to complete the recovery at the park before November.

As of August 14, more than 1,700 remains of fallen soldiers had been recovered under a nationwide campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of war martyrs’ remains, according to the national steering committee.

Launched on March 15, the 500-day campaign has so far achieved 24.5% of its target. The recoveries include 691 sets of remains in Vietnam, 174 in Laos and 850 in Cambodia./.

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