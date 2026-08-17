Politics

NA Standing Committee reviews three revised draft laws

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its fifth session on August 17, scrutinising three draft laws concerning administrative procedures, telecommunications, radio frequencies and architecture.

A view of the fifth session of the National Assembly Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)
A view of the fifth session of the National Assembly Standing Committee (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its fifth session on August 17, scrutinising three draft laws concerning administrative procedures, telecommunications, radio frequencies and architecture.

The drafts include the law amending and supplementing several provisions of 10 laws related to administrative procedures and investment and business conditions in agriculture and environment; the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, the Law on Telecommunications, the Law on E-Transactions and the Law on Technology Transfer; and the law amending and supplementing several provisions of the Law on Architecture.

According to a Government report presented by Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung, the Government has instructed the ministry to continue reviewing and finalising the draft legislation and detailed implementing documents to ensure consistency and synchronisation across the legal system.

​The streamlining of administrative procedures and business conditions will follow principles of avoiding intervention in enterprises’ production and business activities, removing unnecessary procedures and requirements without clear management objectives, and shifting towards risk- and data-based management.

Regarding decentralisation of authority for handling administrative procedures, the Government will direct ministries, sectors and localities to prepare the necessary conditions, issue detailed regulations and technical standards in a timely manner, organise professional training and guidance, and strengthen local implementation capacity to ensure decentralisation is carried out consistently and effectively.

Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Tran Van Khai said the committee’s standing body agreed with the Government’s explanations concerning international exchange of livestock genetic resources. It also called for unified regulations on animal feed in line with laws on standards, technical regulations and product quality; development of electronic databases; risk-based post-licence inspection; public disclosure of inspection results; traceability; and technical support and training for local officials and farmers.

Permanent NA Vice President Do Van Chien stressed that cutting administrative procedures and business conditions is intended to unlock resources, create a more open business environment and encourage investment and production.

He, however, noted that streamlining does not mean abandoning State management. Instead, management should shift from pre-licence inspection to post-licence inspection, while allowing businesses to make declarations and assume responsibility under State supervision. Authorities must retain the power to suspend activities whenever violations are detected. He emphasised that prohibited activities must remain clearly prohibited and that post-licence inspection and self-declaration mechanisms must be tied to proper processes, rules and technical standards.

Regarding the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, the Law on Telecommunications, the Law on E-Transactions and the Law on Technology Transfer, the Government supported extending spectrum-use licences for State-owned enterprises directly serving national defence and security from three to five years. The period for evaluating implementation plans should also be extended from three to nine months before licence expiry, allowing more time to assess investment efficiency and the effectiveness of spectrum use.

The committee, however, asked the Government to clarify criteria for assessing spectrum-use efficiency and procedures for licence revocation and transparent reallocation of recovered spectrum.

As for the law amending and supplementing several provisions of the Law on Architecture, the Government proposed requiring urban and rural architecture to preserve and promote national cultural identity while developing modern and advanced styles harmonious with surrounding architectural spaces and landscapes. The draft also incorporates sustainable development, energy efficiency, environmentally friendly materials and climate change adaptation.

The NA Standing Committee basically agreed with the Government’s explanations and revisions, while requesting stronger post-inspection, traceability and safeguards against counterfeit and substandard products, clearer spectrum management, and more careful decentralisation in architectural management.

It agreed to submit the three draft laws to the NA for consideration and passage after revisions are completed in line with the session’s conclusions./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #NA Standing Committee #administrative procedures #post-licence inspection #Law on Architecture #Law on Radio Frequencies #Law on Telecommunications
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Resolution in action

National Assembly Election

Related News

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

Legislators review bills to streamline administrative procedures in agriculture, environment

Presenting the draft law on amending and supplementing several articles of 10 laws concerning administrative procedures and business conditions in the agriculture and environment sector, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung said it is designed to institutionalise the Party's policy of reducing and simplifying administrative procedures and business conditions, while promoting decentralisation, innovation, and more effective state governance.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the conference on July 1. (Photo: VNA)

New administrative system must deliver new governance capacity: Top leader

The Party and State leader described the restructuring as a broad, complex and far-reaching reform affecting almost every agency and public servant from the central to grassroots levels. While praising the significant initial achievements, he stressed that the results marked only the beginning and warned against complacency.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.