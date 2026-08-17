Top leader requests Academy of Security Engineering and Technology to lead in strategic technologies

Bac Ninh (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has urged the Academy of Security Engineering and Technology under the Ministry of Public Security to take the lead in mastering and advancing security technologies, becoming a national, regional and international centre for training, scientific research and innovation.

During his visit to the academy on August 17 on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945-2026), and 21 years of the All-People National Security Protection Day (August 19, 2005–2025), the top leader praised generations of the academy’s officials, lecturers, staff and students for their achievements throughout its development.

He noted that science and technology are developing at an unprecedented pace, with artificial intelligence, digital technology, and big data profoundly transforming all aspects of social life. In this context, the requirements of national construction and defence set higher goals, greater aspirations and more breakthrough developments from the academy.

The transformation from a university into an academy must represent a fundamental qualitative change rather than merely a change in name and organisational model, he said, asking for close integration of training, scientific research, technology application and transfer, and innovation.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam speaks at the working session at the Academy of Security Engineering and Technology on August 17. (Photo: VNA)

The academy should become a strategic pillar of the public security sector and the country in training high-quality human resources, leading security technologies, and developing technological products serving national security.

General Secretary and President Lam asked the academy to take the lead in implementing the Party resolutions on breakthroughs in education and training. He said that training programmes should be substantially renewed towards competency development, with greater emphasis on solving real-world problems.

He also demanded increasing talent training, advanced and English-taught programmes, and promoting international cooperation, while ensuring students develop the capacity not only to use and operate technologies but also to design, develop and master them.

Scientific research should shift from individual projects towards major research programmes linked to digital transformation and development of the security sector, he said. Closer links should be forged between the academy, professional units, local police, research institutions, and businesses so that practical needs drive research and research results are quickly applied.

He identified the development of a strong contingent of lecturers, scientists, and experts as a breakthrough, calling for special policies to attract and retain high-calibre talent from both within and outside the public security sector.

​He also requested the Government, ministries, and universities to work closely with the Ministry of Public Security to develop the academy into a national hub for security technology training and research and facilitate domestic and international cooperation.

​Major General Le Minh Thao, Director of the academy, pledged to seriously follow General Secretary and President Lam’s directions through specific projects, programmes and action plans, helping realise the strategic orientations for education and training in the public security sector./.