Diverse activities nationwide to connect cultures, spread heritage values

Hanoi (VNA) - From jazz and classical music to festivals and heritage preservation programmes, localities are organising diverse and creative cultural and artistic activities, helping spread cultural values.



Jazz melodies connecting Hanoi with the world



The 2026 Hanoi International Jazz Festival – Hanoi Jazztival 2026, themed “Hanoi Jazz – A Melody Without Borders”, will take place from September 17-19 in the capital, bringing together renowned artists and bands from many countries. The festival is expected to offer high-quality artistic programmes while promoting cultural exchange, cooperation and the development of jazz networks between Vietnam and the international community.



Hanoi Jazztival 2026 will also launch a series of international art events that Hanoi is developing alongside the Thang Long-Hanoi Festival, World Culture Festival, Hanoi Expanded Theatre Festival and Hanoi International Film Festival.



On September 17, the festival will open with the “Jazz & Streets” exhibition, the “Woman in Jazz” programme and the launch of “Sounds of Hanoi Jazz”, combining the opening ceremony with performances by Vietnamese and international jazz artists. Subsequent activities will include the international seminar “Hanoi and Jazz”, the workshop “Jazz Language in Traditional Music”, a Jam Jazz Session, the “Jazz Without Borders” concert and jazz nights at clubs.



Meanwhile, the Asian Youth Orchestra (AYO), featuring more than 100 talented young artists and musicians from across Asia, held two performances on August 12 and 13 at the Ho Guom Theatre in Hanoi as part of the concert programme “Asian Youth Orchestra performs classical masterpieces”. Young artists from China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Russia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Uzbekistan performed classical masterpieces by world-renowned composers.



Proposal to recognise Nhu Nguyet River defensive line as special national relic



In Bac Ninh, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a scientific seminar themed “Preserving and promoting the system of relics along the Nhu Nguyet River defensive line”.



Participants at a scientific seminar themed “Preserving and promoting the system of relics along the Nhu Nguyet River defensive line” (Photo: VNA)

The seminar highlighted the resistance war against the Song invaders (1075-1077), led by national hero Ly Thuong Kiet, as a glorious milestone and a pinnacle of Dai Viet’s military art, demonstrating the nation’s resilience, wisdom and strength of national unity. A decisive factor in the great victory was the Nhu Nguyet River defensive line, a large-scale defensive military structure built by taking advantage of natural terrain and combining the commander’s strategic skills with the determined fighting spirit of the Dai Viet army and people.



In Bac Ninh, the system of relics associated with the Nhu Nguyet River defensive line holds particular significance. After nearly a millennium, the province and related localities still preserve numerous historical relics and sites, archaeological traces and a rich system of intangible cultural heritage.



The seminar’s outcomes will provide an important scientific basis for Bac Ninh to complete a dossier seeking recognition of the site as a special national relic, while supporting heritage planning, management and preservation linked to cultural and tourism development in the new period.



On the occasion, Bac Ninh Museum No. 1, in coordination with the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Provincial Museum-Library (Con Dao facility), opened a thematic exhibition entitled “From Quan Ho land to Con Dao prison – An undying loyalty”, marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2). The exhibition features documents, photographs and artefacts highlighting the patriotic and revolutionary traditions of the Kinh Bac land, while recounting the struggle and sacrifices of Bac Ninh people imprisoned on Con Dao, helping educate the public about revolutionary traditions and spread historical values.



Numerous activities at 2026 International Folk Song, Dance Festival



A hot-air balloon performance and a series of cultural, artistic and tourism events taking place in late August and early September will be among the highlights of the 2026 International Folk Song and Dance Festival, which is expected to add fresh appeal to Dien Bien’s tourism season.



Besides offering new and attractive experiences for residents and visitors around National Day on September 2, the festival will diversify tourism products, expand experiential spaces and enhance the appeal of Dien Bien as a destination.



The event will provide an opportunity to further promote Dien Bien as a locality rich in historical traditions, diverse cultural identities, friendliness and tourism potential. It will also showcase the distinctive cultural values of local ethnic groups through music, folk songs and dances, traditional costumes, cuisine and community activities. The festival is expected to boost tourism, promote international cultural exchange and create memorable experiences for visitors to the country’s northwesternmost region.



From modern jazz and classical music to culturally rich festivals and heritage preservation efforts, these cultural activities are bringing renewed vitality to cultural life. They are also helping spread the spirit of Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW and promote culture as an important resource for sustainable development and international integration./.