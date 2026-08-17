Vietnam win 2026 International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament

Lam Dong (VNA) - Vietnam 1 captured the title at the 2026 International Women’s Beach Volleyball Tournament after edging Thailand 1 in a thrilling final at NovaWorld Phan Thiet in Lam Dong province on August 16.

Playing before an enthusiastic home crowd, Vietnam 1 produced a strong performance to overcome Thailand 1 and secure the championship after three days of intense competition. Japan secured third place after defeating Vietnam 2 in the bronze-medal playoff.

The tournament also honoured its top performers, with awards presented to the outstanding refereeing team, the tournament’s best player and the athlete named Miss Beach Volleyball.

The event featured 16 teams from seven countries, including Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia and Japan and providing a high-level test for the participating sides.

The teams were drawn into four groups for round-robin play, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarterfinals, semifinals and final. The competition followed the International Volleyball Federation’s 2x2 rules.

Organisers said the tournament offered Vietnamese teams valuable international exposure and a chance to sharpen their competitive edge ahead of upcoming major regional and Asian sporting events.

The strong international field made for tight competition throughout the tournament, with teams battling hard for every position. Ideal weather at the coastal venue also provided favourable conditions for high-quality beach volleyball.

The tournament formed a key part of Sports Festival 2026 in Lam Dong, further strengthening the province’s profile as a host for major sporting events.

It also highlighted the potential of combining beach sports with tourism, helping promote Phan Thiet and Lam Dong as destinations for both international sporting events and coastal tourism.

With Vietnam 1 taking the crown on home sand, the tournament ended on a high note for the host nation and provided a promising platform for the continued development of Vietnamese women’s beach volleyball. /.

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