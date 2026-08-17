Culture - Sports

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - The Heineken Pickleball World Cup 2026 kicked off in Da Nang on August 16 with the official draw, setting the stage for a global showdown featuring more than 5,000 athletes from 81 countries and territories.

The national category has 156 teams competing across Open, Senior, Master, Junior and Kids divisions. Vietnam was drawn into Group A in the Open, Master, Junior and Kids categories.

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.

International names confirmed for the event include Roos Van Reek of the Netherlands, Quang Duong, Jack Munro, Vivian Glozman and Bobbi Oshiro of the US, Jack Wong of Hong Kong (China), Nicola Schoeman of Australia, Harsh Mehta of India and Jay Devilliers of France.

Standing Vice Chairman of the city People's Council Tran Phuoc Son said the event would be more than a sporting competition, providing a platform for athletes, fans and the international pickleball community to compete, connect and share their passion.

The tournament will also feature training programmes, a sports and technology forum, World Market and activities involving young athletes, entrepreneurs, celebrities and KOLs.

The Heineken Pickleball World Cup 2026 will run from August 30 to September 6 at Tien Son Sports Palace, Tuyen Son Sports Village and other courts and clubs in central Da Nang. The opening ceremony is scheduled for September 2./.

VNA
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