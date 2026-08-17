Business

Vietnam International Financial Centre launches membership registration system

Integrated into the official Vietnam International Financial Centre portal at vifc.gov.vn, the online system for registering and recognising members provides a unified online service channel through which investors, organisations and businesses can complete procedures related to membership, from new registration and recognition to information updates and termination of membership.

An aerial view of the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe area in Ho Chi Minh City. The southern metropolis is home to the Vietnam International Financial Centre. (Photo: VNA)
An aerial view of the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe area in Ho Chi Minh City. The southern metropolis is home to the Vietnam International Financial Centre. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) on August 17 unveiled an online system for registering and recognising members for 2026-2027, marking a step toward digitalising administrative procedures and improving services for investors and businesses.

The system was jointly launched by the VIFC executive agencies in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang city.

​Integrated into the official VIFC portal at vifc.gov.vn, the system provides a unified online service channel through which investors, organisations and businesses can complete procedures related to membership, from new registration and recognition to information updates and termination of membership.

Under the one-stop digital service model, businesses can submit applications and track their processing status anytime and anywhere, helping reduce operational costs and travel time. The appraisal process is made transparent, with clear processing timelines to enhance predictability for investors considering VIFC as a base for their operations.

At the launch ceremony, VIFC also announced a decision issued by the executive agencies in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, promulgating standardised procedures and forms.

The framework specifies registration conditions, required documents, appraisal criteria and processing deadlines for each procedure related to VIFC membership, providing a unified basis for implementation.

The system operationalises provisions under VIFC’s operating regulations, based on the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 dated June 27, 2025, and the Government’s Decree No.324/2025/ND-CP dated December 18, 2025.

Initially, the online registration procedures and forms will apply to organisations and businesses operating in sectors outside finance and banking. Organisations engaged in specialised financial and banking activities will continue to follow separate licensing mechanisms stipulated in VIFC’s operating regulations.

According to Nguyen Hong Van, Vice Chairman of the VIFC Executive Authority in Ho Chi Minh City, the electronic membership registration and recognition system is among the first priorities in the centre’s operation and digital transformation.

The system is designed to reduce processing time and costs for investors while ensuring transparency and openness in application processing, he said./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 79 #Kinh tế nhà nước #NQ79 #membership registration system #Vietnam International Financial Centre Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

State economy - Facilitating development

Digital transformation

International integration

Related News

Financial buildings in downtown Ho Chi Minh City along the Saigon River. (Photo: VNA)

Robust dispute resolution framework key to Vietnam’s IFC ambitions

The development strategy for VIFC-HCMC envisions a comprehensive financial ecosystem encompassing green finance, carbon credits, financial technology (fintech), blockchain technology, digital assets, digital banking and other innovative business models. These highly internationalised sectors involve complex cross-border transactions and sophisticated legal structures.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.