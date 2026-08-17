Vietjet to launch direct Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet is set to launch a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo of Sri Lanka on August 18, providing a new link between Vietnam and South Asia while facilitating travel, tourism and trade between the two countries.

The airline will operate three round-trip flights a week on the route, significantly shortening travel time between Vietnam and Sri Lanka by eliminating the need for transit through a third country.

Via Ho Chi Minh City, a major economic, commercial and aviation hub of Vietnam, Sri Lankan passengers can also connect to destinations in Vietjet’s flight network in Southeast Asia, Australia, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

The new route will likewise give Vietnamese tourists and entrepreneurs a more convenient option for accessing Sri Lanka, an increasingly attractive market and tourism destination in South Asia.

The direct service is expected to help boost tourism, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Sri Lanka as the two countries are strengthening economic connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

Colombo is an important maritime and commercial hub in the Indian Ocean while Ho Chi Minh City serves as a major economic gateway to Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route also marks a new step in Vietjet’s expansion in the South Asian market, following its efforts to strengthen connectivity with countries across the region. Adding Sri Lanka to its network is hoped to help expand passenger flows between South and Southeast Asia while meeting growing travel demand between the two regions./.