Business

Vietjet to launch direct Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route

The airline will operate three round-trip flights a week on the route, significantly shortening travel time between Vietnam and Sri Lanka by eliminating the need for transit through a third country.

Vietjet is scheduled to launch the direct Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route on August 18. (Illustrative photo: Vietjet Air)
Vietjet is scheduled to launch the direct Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route on August 18. (Illustrative photo: Vietjet Air)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet is set to launch a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo of Sri Lanka on August 18, providing a new link between Vietnam and South Asia while facilitating travel, tourism and trade between the two countries.

The airline will operate three round-trip flights a week on the route, significantly shortening travel time between Vietnam and Sri Lanka by eliminating the need for transit through a third country.

Via Ho Chi Minh City, a major economic, commercial and aviation hub of Vietnam, Sri Lankan passengers can also connect to destinations in Vietjet’s flight network in Southeast Asia, Australia, China, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

The new route will likewise give Vietnamese tourists and entrepreneurs a more convenient option for accessing Sri Lanka, an increasingly attractive market and tourism destination in South Asia.

The direct service is expected to help boost tourism, trade and investment ties between Vietnam and Sri Lanka as the two countries are strengthening economic connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

Colombo is an important maritime and commercial hub in the Indian Ocean while Ho Chi Minh City serves as a major economic gateway to Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route also marks a new step in Vietjet’s expansion in the South Asian market, following its efforts to strengthen connectivity with countries across the region. Adding Sri Lanka to its network is hoped to help expand passenger flows between South and Southeast Asia while meeting growing travel demand between the two regions./.

VNA
#Vietjet #Ho Chi Minh City–Colombo route #round-trip flights #Sri Lanka #Vietnam–Sri Lanka flights Ho Chi Minh City Sri Lanka
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Related News

Ruwan Ranasinghe, Deputy Minister of Tourism at Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, speaks at a Vietnamese tourism promotion event in Colombo on the evening of July 31, 2026. (Photo courtesy of Vietnamese Embassy in Sri Lanka)

Vietnam steps up tourism promotion ahead of direct flights to Sri Lanka

The new direct routes will not only shorten travel times between Vietnam and Sri Lanka but also provide fresh impetus for cooperation in tourism, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges, helping to deepen the longstanding bilateral friendship in a more substantive and comprehensive manner.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.