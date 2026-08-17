Politics

Vietnam, Mexico to enhance exchange of legislative experience

Vietnam and Mexico will strengthen coordination and enhance delegation exchanges between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Mexican Senate and Chamber of Deputies, while sharing experience in lawmaking and parliamentary activities among committees and promoting the role of the two parliamentary friendship groups.

President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and Alberto Anaya Gutierrez, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT), at their meeting in Hanoi on August 17 (Photo: VNA)
President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (right) and Alberto Anaya Gutierrez, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT), at their meeting in Hanoi on August 17 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Mexico will strengthen coordination and enhance delegation exchanges between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Mexican Senate and Chamber of Deputies, while sharing experience in lawmaking and parliamentary activities among committees and promoting the role of the two parliamentary friendship groups.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Alberto Anaya Gutierrez, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT), in Hanoi on August 17.

NA President Man welcomed the visit by the PT delegation, saying it takes place as the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Mexico, as well as between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the PT, are growing strongly and substantively.

​He expressed appreciation for and thanks to the PT and Anaya Gutierrez personally for their support for and effective cooperation with the Party, State and people of Vietnam over the years.

The top legislator briefed his guest on Vietnam’s socio-economic development and national development goals set by the CPV’s 14th National Congress, as well as the results of the recent elections of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels.

He highlighted the important role of the National Assembly in promoting institutional reform, improving the legal system and creating a comprehensive legal framework to support national development in the new era.

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President of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man (sixth from right) and Alberto Anaya Gutierrez (seventh from right), General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party, pose for a group photo with officials at the meeting. (Photo:VNA)

He said Vietnam-Mexico relations have maintained positive momentum across various areas, particularly in economy, trade and investment.

Mexico has become one of Vietnam’s leading trading partners in Latin America, he noted, affirming that Vietnam attaches importance to Mexico’s role and position in the region.

He expressed his hope that the two countries will further develop their traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation in a substantive manner for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the regions and the world.

The top Vietnamese legislator also commended the PT’s role in Mexico’s political landscape and welcomed the launch of the Mexico-Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Group, with PT lawmakers playing a key role. He said the group would provide a favourable foundation for strengthening ties between the two legislative bodies and helping elevate Vietnam-Mexico relations to a new level.

For his part, Anaya Gutierrez expressed admiration for Vietnam’s achievements during the Doi Moi (Renewal) process and affirmed that the PT and he personally attach great importance to consolidating and expanding the traditional friendship and cooperation between the Parties, legislatures and people of the two countries.

He expressed confidence that Vietnam would achieve its strategic development goals in the new era.

On the occasion, NA President Man asked Anaya Gutierrez to convey his invitation to the Presidents of Mexico’s Senate and Chamber of Deputies to visit Vietnam at an early date./.

VNA
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