Politics

Leaders attend meeting marking Traditional Days of public security and diplomacy sectors

In recent years, the Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have effectively carried out their respective functions and responsibilities, particularly the coordination mechanism for situation research and assessment and policy advice to the Party and State.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and officials pose for a group photo at the gathering on August 17. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and officials pose for a group photo at the gathering on August 17. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence held a gathering in Hanoi on August 17 for leaders of agencies and units under the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to mark the 81st anniversary of the Traditional Days of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945–2026) and the diplomatic sector (August 28, 1945–2026).

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attended the event, along with Politburo member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; and Politburo member and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man.

Delivering congratulatory remarks, General Phan Van Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, expressed his thanks to the Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Foreign Affairs for their consistent coordination, support and close cooperation, which have helped the Vietnam People’s Army successfully fulfill the tasks assigned by the Party, State and people.

He said that in recent years, the Ministry of National Defence, Ministry of Public Security and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have effectively carried out their respective functions and responsibilities, particularly the coordination mechanism for situation research and assessment and policy advice to the Party and State.

The ministries have also played a core role in implementing the Strategy for National Defence in the New Situation, the National Security Strategy, Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW of the 14th Party Central Committee on building a disciplined, safe, civilised, harmonious and developed society, as well as Politburo resolutions on international integration in the new situation and implementation of the foreign policy outlined at the 14th National Party Congress.

These efforts, Giang noted, have helped create a firm foundation for Vietnam to enter a new era of national development./.

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