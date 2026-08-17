Top leader attends opening of knowledge update programme for 14th Party Central Committee members

General Secretary and President Lam stressed that the programme is being held in the first year of implementing the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, which set out the goals and tasks for the entire tenure. The Party Central Committee has adopted measures to remove bottlenecks and unlock resources. The decisive task now is to ensure effective implementation by turning policies into feasible programmes, coordinated action and concrete results, thereby translating the Party's will into national development and a better life for the people.