Culture - Sports

Nearly 300 athletes compete at Li-Ning Vietnam International Series 2026

Athletes are competing in five categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles – in a knockout format.

Athletes compete in the men’s singles at the Li-Ning Vietnam International Series 2026 in Bac Ninh province on August 18. (Photo: VNA)
Athletes compete in the men’s singles at the Li-Ning Vietnam International Series 2026 in Bac Ninh province on August 18. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The Li-Ning Vietnam International Series 2026 badminton tournament officially got underway in the northern province of Bac Ninh on August 18, attracting nearly 300 athletes from 25 countries and territories.

The tournament, sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF), provides an opportunity for domestic and international players to compete, earn ranking points, improve their world rankings, and gain valuable international competition experience.

Athletes are competing in five categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles – in a knockout format.

Vietnam has the largest contingent at the tournament, with 95 players, comprising 53 men and 42 women, competing across all five categories.

Alongside the Vietnamese players, the tournament features accomplished international athletes. Notable names include Tidapron Kleebyeesun, champion of the 2025 Sri Lanka International Series and Thailand International Series, who has also won multiple medals at BWF events, and Bharat Raghav, champion of the 2025 All India Senior Ranking tournament.

According to the organising committee, hosting a BWF-sanctioned tournament in Bac Ninh will provide domestic players with a great opportunity to compete internationally, while promoting badminton and showcasing the province through international sporting events.

The qualifying matches began on the morning of August 18, starting with the men’s singles. Following the qualifiers, the strongest players will progress to the main draw.

The finals and awards ceremony are scheduled to take place on August 23./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Li-Ning Vietnam International Series 2026 #Badminton World Federation #badminton
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