Culture - Sports

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)
An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A community-centred approach is creating greater opportunities for people to participate in preserving and promoting their own cultural values, contributing to the protection of cultural diversity among ethnic groups.

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

The network now brings together members of more than 20 ethnic minority groups in provinces and cities including Can Tho, Lam Dong, Quang Tri, Nghe An, Thai Nguyen, Lao Cai and Dien Bien. Local groups can proactively propose ideas and select cultural content they wish to share.

​Sohaniim, a member of the network’s executive and communications board, said its top priority is ensuring that community voices receive greater attention in efforts to preserve and promote cultural values.

The network has implemented projects focusing on cultural heritage and indigenous knowledge, including “Weaving Our Stories”, which explores the meanings of patterns on traditional costumes of the Cham, Pa Then, Muong and Thai ethnic groups. It has also published “The Flow of Colours”, a book featuring stories about the cultures and heritage of ethnic minority groups.

Other activities, such as “In Search of Lullabies”, “Passing Down Folk Tales” and “Heritage Not Forgotten”, seek to preserve folk songs, languages, traditional crafts, cultural memories and knowledge accumulated within ethnic communities.

Experts accompanying the network describe it as a journey of dialogue among ethnic minority communities. With its community-centred approach, the model promotes development from, by and for communities.

Artisan Sam Thi Tinh from Hoa Tien hamlet, Chau Tien commune, Nghe An province, is one of the network’s community participants. Building her career around the traditional weaving craft of her ethnic group, she has developed new designs and brought Thai brocade products to domestic and international markets.

Tinh said every ethnic group has its own cultural identity and expressed hope that the network would help share the beauty of Thai traditional culture with the wider community.

In Hoa Tien hamlet, the network works with local authorities to organise the annual “Multicoloured Harmony” programme, which connects ethnic minority communities to share cultural stories, indigenous knowledge and traditional practices. This year’s theme, “Seeds Not Forgotten”, highlights the connection between people and nature and encourages younger generations to appreciate values that have sustained community life over generations.

Dr. Nguyen Bao Ngoc, Director of the Institute for Studies of Society, Economics and Environment, said the network has created a space for diverse voices and community needs to be heard.

Through its activities, members can exchange views on cultural practices and discuss the meanings of customs and traditions. The participation of different groups and generations helps build a shared understanding of heritage, providing a foundation for cultural values to be passed on in ways compatible with contemporary life.

Even when a cultural practice is no longer appropriate, dialogue and consensus within the community over whether to maintain it remain meaningful parts of the heritage conservation process, Ngoc said.

She stressed that community-based conservation initiatives need greater support from management agencies, social organisations and local resources to ensure their long-term sustainability.

For Sohaniim, the most important task is to foster pride, confidence and self-reliance within each community. When people recognise that their traditional values are valuable and deserve respect, heritage preservation will become an intrinsic need of those who hold and practise the culture./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Vietnam Pioneers Network #ethnic communities #cultural diversity #cultural heritage
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Ca Mau province has consistently attached importance to developing human resources and investing in infrastructure in ethnic minority areas. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam steps up implementation of ethnic affairs strategy through 2030

To accelerate the implementation of the the Ethnic Affairs Strategy by 2030, with a vision toward 2045, the Prime Minister requested ministries, agencies and local authorities to continue thoroughly carrying out the Party and State’s policies on ethnic affairs, enhancing the effectiveness of State management and strengthening oversight of policy implementation.

A cultural exchange at the Bana ethnic village space in the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in the suburb of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Ethnic cultures come alive during April 30–May 1 holiday

A series of cultural and tourism activities themed “Highland rendezvous” will take place from April 30 to May 3 at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hanoi, offering visitors a glimpse into the cultures of ethnic groups in the northern mountainous region.

See more

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.

A match at KAVIJA CUP 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese community in Japan’s Karate tournament held

The 2026 Karate tournament for Vietnamese people in Japan, KAVIJA CUP 2026 provided athletes with opportunities to exchange experience and improve their skills, and identifies promising talents for higher-level competitions in Japan and internationally.

Artist Ngo Duc Hoang gives a live painting demonstration on traditional Do paper at the exhibition in Vladivostok on August 15. (Photo: VNA)

Exhibition of Vietnamese Do paper paintings captivates Far Eastern audience

An exhibition of paintings on traditional Vietnamese Do paper by artist Ngo Duc Hoang in Vladivostok features the works, created between 2021 and 2026, exploring a wide range of themes related to Vietnam, from urban life to the mountainous northwestern region, and from natural landscapes to images of the lotus, Vietnam’s national flower.