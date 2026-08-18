Culture - Sports

Belgian TV to air prime-time documentary on Ho Chi Minh City’s boom

The documentary is one of the few European productions devoted entirely to contemporary economic and social life in Ho Chi Minh City for Belgian and French-speaking audiences.

A corner of Ho Chi Minh City in early 2025 (Photo: VNA)
A corner of Ho Chi Minh City in early 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Brussels (VNA) – RTBF’s La Trois television channel is scheduled to air “Saigon, Pearl of the Far East” (French title: “Saïgon, la perle de l'Extrême-Orient”) at 22:15 (local time) on August 19.

The documentary is one of the few European productions devoted entirely to contemporary economic and social life in Ho Chi Minh City for Belgian and French-speaking audiences.

RTBF said the film opens by describing Ho Chi Minh City, home to nearly 10 million people, as Vietnam’s largest economic hub and one of Asia’s most dynamic cities. Skyscrapers, old alleyways, upscale restaurants and street-food carts coexist in a city that “never stops moving”. That mix, along with relatively low living costs and an open population, is drawing a new generation of foreigners seeking to build careers and lives there.

The documentary follows French and Belgian nationals who have made Ho Chi Minh City their second home. Vincent, a former office worker, left his career in France to create the world-renowned Marou chocolate brand after coming across 19th-century cacao plantations established by the French during a trek in Vietnam.

Benoît, 43, a chef trained under Alain Ducasse, lives in the city with his family and runs a restaurant blending French and Vietnamese cuisine. Timothée, 38, manages a café in the old town and has become fluent in Vietnamese to build closer ties with his staff and the local community.

The film, yet, does not shy away from the challenges facing the city. Property prices there have tripled over the past six years, squeezing newcomers, including Ambre, 22, an advertising intern drawn to the central districts of one of Vietnam’s most dynamic cities.

RTBF said the prime-time focus on Ho Chi Minh City is no accident. Vietnam has posted annual growth above 6%, among the fastest globally, driven by a rapidly expanding middle class and accelerating urbanisation. Landmark 81, the country’s tallest building on the banks of the Saigon River, serves as a symbol of that transformation.

The documentary is also available for streaming on RTBF’s Auvio platform through November 15, 2026./.

VNA
#Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM #Hệ giá trị Việt _2 #HNNG 33_2 #La Trois television channel #RTBF #Ho Chi Minh City #French-speaking audiences Ho Chi Minh City Belgium
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