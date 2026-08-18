Da Nang gears up for National Day holiday with diverse cultural, tourism activities

Da Nang (VNA) – Da Nang is rolling out a diverse programme of cultural, artistic, sporting, tourism and entertainment activities from mid-August to early September to celebrate the August Revolution's success (August 19, 1945–2026) and the National Day (September 2, 1945–2026), offering visitors and residents a wide range of experiences.

The activities are taking place across urban, coastal, cultural, heritage and mountainous areas, helping to promote the central city as a destination of diversity combining beach holidays, cultural exploration, arts enjoyment and sporting engagement.

The series opened with the East–West Economic Corridor International Trade, Tourism and Investment Fair 2026 (EWEC-Da Nang 2026), held from August 12 to 17. Horecfex Vietnam 2026 will follow on August 20–21 at the Ariyana Convention Centre, featuring networking activities for the hotel, restaurant and tourism sectors.

From August 21 to 23, the 2026 Ngu Hanh Son Vu Lan Festival is set to take place in Ngu Hanh Son ward, while the 2026 Dai Binh Tourism Day, themed “Dai Binh – Green Destination”, will be held in Nong Son commune, showcasing green tourism products that include nature- and community-based experiences.

The Chien Dan Communal House Festival in Chien Dan commune on August 26 will offer visitors an opportunity to explore local historical, cultural and traditional values. From August 26 to September 15, an exhibition at the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum will present artistic perspectives on the central city’s formation, development and transformation.

During the National Day holiday, the programme will expand to Hoi An, My Son and western mountainous areas. The Hoi An Creative Week 2026 will last from August 28 to September 2 at Hoai River Square. Meanwhile, the “Non Co” version of the Hoi An Memories show will run from August 26 to September 2 at Hoi An Memories Land.

At the My Son Sanctuary, the “Am vang My Son” (Echoes of My Son) art programme and Cham folk singing are slated for September 2. The same day, the “Champa Dance” programme be held at the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture.

From August 29 to September 2, the Co Tu Village Festival at the Cong Troi Dong Giang (Dong Giang Heaven Gate) Ecotourism Site will introduce visitors to the natural landscape and distinctive culture of the Co Tu ethnic community.

During the holiday, visitors will enjoy free admission to several museums, including the Da Nang Museum, the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum, and the Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture.

Sun World Ba Na Hills will provide free shuttle buses. Meanwhile, fire and water shows on Dragon Bridge at 9 pm every Friday, Saturday and Sunday are expected to remain a major attraction.

Notably, the 2026 Pickleball World Cup is scheduled to take place at Tien Son Sports Complex from August 30 to September 6, attracting nearly 5,000 athletes from 81 countries.

The series of continuous activities is expected to help enhance Da Nang’s appeal, encourage longer stays and promote the city as a destination of rich experiences.

In the first seven months of 2026, accommodation establishments in Da Nang served more than 12 million visitors, up 24.8% year-on-year, providing a stepping stone for the city to attract more visitors during the National Day holiday peak./.​