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Vietnam-Laos exchange of experience in building, strengthening State apparatus highlighted

Given the similarities in their ideals and paths toward building a new society, Vietnam's experience in State organisation, particularly the role of the National Assembly as the highest legislative and supervisory body and the institution responsible for deciding on major national issues, is of great importance to Laos.

A post that focuses on Vietnam-Laos relations on the official Facebook page of the Lao national news agency KPL (Photo published by VNA)
A post that focuses on Vietnam-Laos relations on the official Facebook page of the Lao national news agency KPL (Photo published by VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao national news agency KPL on August 16 published an editorial highlighting the importance of Vietnam-Laos cooperation in building and strengthening the State apparatus, while commemorating the significant contributions of late Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane to the close ties between the two legislatures.

According to the editorial, building and strengthening the State apparatus, particularly the highest legislative bodies, is an urgent requirement for both Laos and Vietnam in their respective national construction and defence efforts. In that context, the two countries have intensified the exchange of lessons and experience and cooperation in State and legislature building. Such cooperation is rooted in similarities in history, development paths and ideals, as well as mutual trust, which forms a solid foundation for the Laos-Vietnam relationship.

KPL stressed that sharing experience is crucial to streamlining and strengthening the State apparatus, improving its effectiveness and efficiency, and meeting requirements in the new situation. The two Parties, States and National Assemblies have therefore continued to deepen their close relationship and cooperation through regular exchanges of experience and mutual learning in the process of building and consolidating State institutions and the supreme legislative bodies.

For Laos, the establishment of the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) on December 2, 1975 made reorganising the State apparatus an urgent task. Given the similarities in their ideals and paths toward building a new society, Vietnam's experience in State organisation, particularly the role of the NA as the highest legislative and supervisory body and the institution responsible for deciding on major national issues, is of great importance to Laos.

The editorial concluded that collaboration and mutual assistance in improving the State apparatus, as well as enhancing the legislative and supreme supervisory capacity of the two National Assemblies, will remain a top priority. This reflects the practical requirements of national construction and defence, the pursuit of socialism and the renewal process under the leadership of the ruling Parties in each country, while contributing to the preservation and strengthening of the close, loyal and enduring ties between the Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #State apparatus #Lao national news agency #KPL #Vietnam-Laos cooperation #Xaysomphone Phomvihane Laos Vietnam
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