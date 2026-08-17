Singapore strives to preserve essential green spaces

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore is stepping up the construction of public housing to meet rising demand, but faces the challenge of preserving essential green spaces.



The country's statistics show that its population has now reached around 6.11 million. Rapid population growth is placing significant pressure on land resources and the pace of new development.



More green spaces in Gillman Barracks and Maju Forest will be retained following public feedback on plans for the sites. But this will mean fewer homes can be built there, Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan told reporters on August 14, as reported by The Straits Times.



“With the changes, we will have even more greenery in both areas than originally planned,” said the official.



The authorities will continue to engage Singaporeans and aim to finalise the plans over the coming month, Tan said.



Initial plans for the sites retained 40% of green spaces in Gillman Barracks and 35% in Maju Forest, he added, noting that these were developed with the involvement of nature groups./.

VNA