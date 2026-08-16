Malaysia targets 21 billion USD in energy savings by 2035

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia is committed to saving 21 billion USD in utility cost under the renewed 10-year National Energy Efficiency Policy and Action Plan (NEEAP 2.0) as the country seeks to curb energy demand and cut greenhouse gas emissions, the New Straits Times reported.

Accordingly, Economic Minister Akmal Nasrullah said the plan aims to reduce national energy demand by 11.6% from business-as-usual projections and cut 26.1 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2035.

The plan comes as electricity demand is rising sharply, driven by industrial expansion, data center investment and the transition to clean energy.

NEEAP 2.0 builds on the previous plan, which saved 60,886 GWh of electricity over a decade, exceeding its target of 52,233 GWh. The savings helped cut about 35.6 million tonnes of CO2 emissions and saved the economy around 4 billion USD.

The new plan supports Malaysia’s National Energy Policy 2022-2040, National Energy Transition Roadmap and New Industrial Master Plan 2030. It focuses on four areas: energy-efficiency implementation, workforce reskilling and upskilling, sustainable financing and private-sector investment.

The initiatives will cover industry, buildings and households, while promoting digital technologies and smart energy management systems.

Akmal said improving energy efficiency is essential as Malaysia expands clean energy supplies, adding that more efficient energy use would boost competitiveness, ease pressure on the power grid and make energy efficiency a standard business practice and part of everyday life./.

​