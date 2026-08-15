Cambodia moves to keep pace with growing EV market

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodia’s State power utility Electricité du Cambodge (EDC) is upgrading the national grid to keep pace with the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) market in the country, The Khmer Times has reported.

As part of the initiative, EDC is backing the installation and grid integration of charging stations across all major provinces and transport corridors. In a statement issued on August 10, EDC said it has continuously supported the electricity supply infrastructure to more than 400 charging stations.

The Cambodian government has allocated an initial 10 million USD for EDC to expand the public EV charging network, targeting public areas and underserved regions.

The effort aims to establish a reliable fast-charging network capable of recharging vehicles in 20 to 30 minutes, significantly alleviating range anxiety for cross-country drivers. The initiative aligns with the government’s broader clean transport strategy to reduce emissions and lower energy costs for citizens.

The development is made amidst the significant growth in registered EVs in Cambodia. A report from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport showed that as many as 6,174 new EVs were registered in the Southeast Asian country during the first half of this year, bringing the total number of officially registered EVs to 15,239./.