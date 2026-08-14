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Indonesia retains top spot in Southeast Asia’s aviation market

Indonesia accounted for the largest share with 11 million seats, followed by Vietnam with 7.3 million, Thailand with 7.2 million, Malaysia with 5.4 million and the Philippines with 4.8 million.

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia maintained its position as Southeast Asia’s largest aviation market in August, with around 11 million available seats, up 4.3% year-on-year, according to data from UK-based aviation data provider OAG.

OAG reported that Southeast Asia’s total airline capacity reached around 51 million seats in the month, up 0.8% from the same period last year. Indonesia accounted for the largest share with 11 million seats, followed by Vietnam with 7.3 million, Thailand with 7.2 million, Malaysia with 5.4 million and the Philippines with 4.8 million.

Indonesia also remained the region’s largest domestic aviation market, with 8.8 million seats available, up 5.4% year-on-year, underscoring strong domestic travel demand.

While Indonesia’s capacity rose 4.3%, Vietnam recorded faster growth of 10%. Meanwhile, capacity in Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines declined 1.7%, 6.5% and 5.7%, respectively.

At the airline level, Indonesia’s Lion Air supplied around 2.33 million seats, ranking third in Southeast Asia after Vietnam Airlines and AirAsia, although its capacity fell 11.1% year-on-year. Batik Air, meanwhile, was among the carriers driving growth in the region’s full-service airline segment.

International routes from Southeast Asia to Europe and North America continued to grow strongly, with capacity rising 10.8% and 9%, respectively, while capacity to the Middle East fell 4.6%.

With its large population, extensive archipelago and strong domestic travel demand, Indonesia continues to play a central role in Southeast Asia’s aviation market./.

VNA
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