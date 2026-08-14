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Malaysia eyes becoming ASEAN’s AI hub

Malaysia possessed the fundamentals to emerge as ASEAN's digital and AI hub, including its strategic location, strong connectivity, growing digital ecosystem and rising investor confidence, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
The Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia must ensure its growing digital infrastructure translates into home-grown technology, intellectual property and high-value jobs if it is to become ASEAN's digital and artificial intelligence (AI) hub, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

As reported by The Star, he said the country's success should not be measured merely by the number of data centres built, warning that Malaysia risked becoming a place where technology was hosted rather than created.

Malaysia possessed the fundamentals to emerge as ASEAN's digital and AI hub, including its strategic location, strong connectivity, growing digital ecosystem and rising investor confidence, Gobind stated.

However, he stressed that achieving this ambition requires progress across three core pillars of policy, trust and infrastructure.

"If we get policy, trust and infrastructure right, and if we work together with clarity and purpose, I am confident that Malaysia will not merely participate in the AI revolution. We will help shape its future in ASEAN," he said./.

VNA
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