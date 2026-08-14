Environment

Vietnam approves carbon credit pact with Singapore under Paris Agreement

Signed on September 16, 2025, the Implementation Agreement on carbon credits collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change affirms Vietnam and Singapore’s pioneering role and commitment to close cooperation in the international carbon market, making a substantive contribution to global climate response.

Vietnam is exerting efforts to cope with climate change. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
Vietnam is exerting efforts to cope with climate change. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Government has issued Resolution 235/NQ-CP approving the Implementation Agreement on carbon credits collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change between the Vietnamese and Singaporean governments.

The Government assigned the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to carry out external procedures for the approval of the deal and notify its entry into force in accordance with regulations.

Signed on September 16, 2025, the agreement affirms Vietnam and Singapore’s pioneering role and commitment to close cooperation in the international carbon market, making a substantive contribution to global climate response.

The pact establishes a binding bilateral legal framework, creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese organisations and businesses to develop greenhouse gas emission reduction projects, generate carbon credits up to international standards, and have them recognised and transferred to Singapore.

Detailed information on the approval process for carbon credit projects and the list of eligible methodologies will be announced in the coming time./.​

VNA
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