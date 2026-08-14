Bac Ninh earmarks over 1.7 billion USD for environmental protection

Bac Ninh (VNA) – Bac Ninh province plans to mobilise more than 44.7 trillion VND (1.71 billion USD) through 2030 for a comprehensive environmental protection programme, targeting pollution hotspots while upgrading environmental infrastructure and promoting a green, low-emission and smart economy, according to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dao Quang Khai.

By 2030, Bac Ninh aims to ensure that all operating industrial clusters and industrial parks have centralised wastewater treatment systems meeting standards, while at least 95% of wastewater in Grade-I urban areas and 70% in Grade-II urban areas is collected and treated to required standards.

The northern province targets cutting outdoor straw burning by at least 80%, ending the operation of substandard small-scale waste incinerators and maintaining 20 automatic air-quality monitoring stations.

The collection and treatment rate for domestic solid waste is expected to reach at least 98.5%, with at least 90% treated using waste-to-energy or advanced technologies. All industrial, hazardous and medical waste generated will be collected and treated in accordance with regulations.

Bac Ninh also plans to develop 2,118 MWp of rooftop solar power, raise renewable energy’s share to 15-20% of total primary energy supply and maintain forest coverage at 30.65% or higher.

To improve water quality, the province will accelerate the construction and expansion of urban and craft-village wastewater treatment plants. Centralised wastewater treatment systems will be completed for four industrial clusters, while polluted rivers, canals, drainage channels and ponds will undergo dredging and water-quality improvement.

For air pollution control, Bac Ninh will conduct comprehensive inventories of emissions from industrial production, craft villages, and transport and construction activities. It will pilot electric bus routes in three Grade-II urban areas and plant at least 50,000 trees annually to expand urban green space.

The locality will also build a map of agricultural soil pollution, identify degraded areas for treatment, and complete the closure and environmental restoration of 50 small waste landfills.

Waste sorting at source will be expanded, alongside efforts to attract investment in large-scale waste treatment and waste-to-energy plants. Bac Ninh will also study technologies to recycle and process ash and slag from waste incinerators and metal craft villages into construction materials.

Digital transformation will be strengthened through a unified provincial environmental database and the application of GIS, IoT and AI for real-time environmental monitoring, forecasting and early warning.

Bac Ninh also plans to develop a 25-ha green and circular economy industrial cluster in Da Mai ward, establish inter-enterprise circular production chains in industrial parks, and assess potential and develop a roadmap for participation in domestic and international carbon credit markets.

Since early 2026, the province has issued plans on domestic solid waste collection, transport, and treatment for 2025-2027, as well as air and surface water quality management for 2026-2030.

It has also intensified pollution prevention and control at high-risk industrial projects and promoted environmental sanitation campaigns involving local communities.

The provincial agriculture and environment sector has also inspected compliance with environmental regulations at centralised wastewater treatment facilities, and monitored pollution risks around Tien Son Industrial Park, while reviewing waste-treatment facilities and environmental registrations.

Bac Ninh has also adjusted its plan for zones handling daily domestic solid waste and instructed communes and wards to strengthen management and prevent environmental violations in the treatment of industrial and domestic solid waste./.

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