National environmental protection campaign calls for public action

Nghe An (VNA) – A nationwide campaign calling for greater public participation in environmental protection was launched on June 6, in response to World Environment Day (June 5), World Oceans Day (June 8), the Month of Action for the Environment, and Vietnam Sea and Islands Week 2026.

Speaking at the launching ceremony in the central province of Nghe An, President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Bui Thi Minh Hoai said environmental protection is crucial to the country's sustainable development. She noted that the 14th National Party Congress identified environmental protection as an integral part of economic, social and cultural development, alongside efforts to improve living standards.​

Hoai stressed that protecting the environment is a shared responsibility of authorities, businesses, organisations and citizens, calling on the public to adopt practical measures such as reducing litter, limiting single-use plastics, conserving resources, planting trees and sorting waste at source.

She also urged communities, schools, public agencies and businesses to strengthen waste management, improve environmental sanitation, expand green spaces, promote innovation and cut emissions.

President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Bui Thi Minh Hoai speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, for his part, said Vietnam is working with the international community to address growing environmental and climate-related challenges while pursuing green growth and its goal of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045.

He reaffirmed that environmental protection, biodiversity conservation and the sustainable development of the marine economy remain key priorities in the country's development agenda. Public awareness has improved markedly in recent years, supported by a growing number of effective environmental initiatives implemented by local authorities, businesses, schools and communities.

Dung expressed his hope that the campaign will develop into a lasting social movement, encouraging environmentally responsible behaviour across society.

He called on ministries, sectors and local administrations to strengthen environmental governance and climate policies while ensuring economic development remains aligned with sustainability goals. He also highlighted the need to accelerate the green transition, expand circular and blue economies, and advance efforts toward Vietnam’s net-zero emissions target by 2050 through greater use of renewable energy and low-carbon technologies.

​Local authorities were encouraged to make wider use of science, technology and digital solutions in environmental management, promote sustainable consumption and mobilise resources for environmental protection and sustainable marine development.

Nghe An, a province with diverse ecosystems that is increasingly vulnerable to climate change, has stepped up environmental protection efforts in recent years.

Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Vo Trong Hai said the province has prioritised waste treatment in industrial parks, urban areas and craft villages, while promoting green growth, circular economy models and greenhouse gas emission reductions.

The province is also expanding the use of digital technologies in natural resource management and environmental monitoring, while continuing efforts to protect forests, water resources and natural ecosystems and encourage greener lifestyles among local communities./.

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