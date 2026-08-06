Environment

Protected wildlife released into natural habitats in Ca Mau, Quang Tri

An Asian water monitor lizard (Varanus Salvator) was released into the Bac Lieu Bird Sanctuary Nature Reserve on August 5 after being voluntarily handed over to authorities by a local resident, highlighting growing public awareness of wildlife conservation.

An Asian water monitor lizard (Varanus Salvator) is released into the Bac Lieu Bird Sanctuary Nature Reserve on August 5. (Photo: VNA)
An Asian water monitor lizard (Varanus Salvator) is released into the Bac Lieu Bird Sanctuary Nature Reserve on August 5. (Photo: VNA)

Ca Mau (VNA) – An Asian water monitor lizard (Varanus Salvator) was released into the Bac Lieu Bird Sanctuary Nature Reserve on August 5 after being voluntarily handed over to authorities by a local resident, highlighting growing public awareness of wildlife conservation.

The release was carried out by the Bac Lieu forest protection unit under the Ca Mau Forest Protection Sub-Department in coordination with the management board of the Bac Lieu special-use and protection forest and local authorities.

The lizard, weighing about 6kg and measuring around 2 metres in length, is classified as a Group IIB endangered, precious and rare forest animal under Vietnamese regulations.

The day before, Le Hoang Tho, a resident in Hiep Thanh ward, discovered the reptile when it wandered into his home. Tho promptly notified local police, and then worked with them to hand it over to the local forest protection authority. The animal was found to be in good health at the time of its rescue.

The Bac Lieu Bird Sanctuary Nature Reserve was chosen as the release site because its habitat is well suited to the species, improving its chances of survival and adaptation in the wild.

The same day, authorities in Khe Sanh commune, Quang Tri province transferred a crested serpent eagle (Spilornis cheela), weighing about 1.4kg, to the Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park for rehabilitation after it had been voluntarily handed over by a local resident who found the injured bird unable to fly.

The eagle will be cared for and released into the wild once it is fit for survival./.

VNA
#Ca Mau #Quang Tri #natural habitats #Protected wildlife #Asian water monitor lizard #crested serpent eagle Ca Mau Quang Tri
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Young volunteers help care for rescued wildlife at Bu Gia Map National Park. (Photo: Nhan Dan)

Journey to return rescued wildlife to the wild

Beyond wildlife rehabilitation, Bu Gia Map National Park has become an important centre for environmental education, helping raise public awareness of biodiversity conservation through guided visits, rescue-centre experiences, school outreach programmes and digital communication campaigns.

The rare spot-billed pelicans reappear at Tram Chim National Park in Dong Thap province after a six-year absence. (Photo: VNA)

Wildlife protection drive delivers encouraging conservation gains

Implemented under Plan 628, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the campaign marks a shift towards a more coordinated and long-term approach to protecting wildlife and natural resources.

See more

Construction workers reinforce steel and pour concrete to cover the underground drainage channel, helping collect rainwater and tackle flooding in Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)

A new “shield” against climate change

Smart urban areas are no longer simply about technology; they are becoming a tool that enables authorities to forecast risks, adapt quickly and protect their residents.

Vietnam is exerting efforts to cope with climate change. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Vietnam approves carbon credit pact with Singapore under Paris Agreement

Signed on September 16, 2025, the Implementation Agreement on carbon credits collaboration under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement on climate change affirms Vietnam and Singapore’s pioneering role and commitment to close cooperation in the international carbon market, making a substantive contribution to global climate response.

A view of Vo Cuong ward, Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

Bac Ninh earmarks over 1.7 billion USD for environmental protection

By 2030, Bac Ninh aims to ensure that all operating industrial clusters and industrial parks have centralised wastewater treatment systems meeting standards, while at least 95% of wastewater in Grade-I urban areas and 70% in Grade-II urban areas is collected and treated to required standards.

Many inland canals in Can Tho city dries up following a prolonged period of extreme heat. (Photo: VNA)

Government adopts action programme on environmental protection, climate resilience

The programme aims to translate the Party's orientations into concrete actions while strengthening environmental governance, enhancing climate resilience, and promoting a green, circular and low-carbon economy. It will serve as the basis for ministries, sectors and localities to formulate implementation plans for the 2026–2030 period, with a vision to 2045.

Dray Sap Waterfall lies within the UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark in Nam Da commune, Lam Dong province. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong steps up efforts to retain UNESCO global geopark status

Covering nearly 4,760 square kilometres across 22 communes and wards in western Lam Dong (equivalent to 73.1% of the former Dak Nong province's natural area), the geopark was shaped by millions of years of geological activity and successive volcanic eruptions.

A stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides) is handed over to the Cam Lo–Dong Ha forest ranger station in Quang Tri province on January 27, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Rare primate handed over to Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park

A stump-tailed macaque (Macaca arctoides) was handed over to the Centre for Rescue, Conservation, and Development of Creatures under the Management Board of Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri province on July 21, for rehabilitation and eventual release into the wild.

Two Red Lories (Eos rubra) found among the 104 wild animals being kept without documentation proving their lawful origin in Phuoc Thanh commune, Tay Ninh province. (Photo published by VNA)

Criminal proceedings launched against case of illegal keeping, trading of 104 wild animals

They recorded a total of 104 wild animals, comprising 92 African spurred tortoises (Geochelone sulcata) of various sizes, six Red Lories (Eos rubra) and six Green-cheeked Parakeets (Pyrrhura molinae). Authorities said the animals are subject to management under Vietnam's forestry legal regulations and are listed in Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

BUYO Bioplastics' biodegradable plastic products are made from brewer's grains and sugarcane bagasse. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Vietnam urged to shift from plastic waste treatment to full life-cycle management

For years, efforts to tackle plastic pollution in Vietnam have focused mainly on waste collection, recycling and disposal. However, as sustainable development and green trade standards become increasingly important, specialists argued that a broader approach is needed, covering everything from product design and material selection to production, consumption and recycling.

Bang Mo volcano in Lam Dong province (Photo published by VNA)

Lam Dong optimises value of UNESCO Dak Nong Global Geopark

Alongside conservation, Lam Dong aims to tap the geopark's tourism potential through geological, ecological and community-based tourism. Infrastructure and tourism development projects must ensure that heritage values, landscapes and the natural environment are preserved.