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E-commerce helps boost exports for Malaysian businesses

The programme, spearheaded by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade), has supported more than 2,000 MSMEs through grants, training, technical guidance and capacity-building initiatives.

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Cross-border e-commerce is emerging as an important gateway for Malaysian micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to access global markets, with the eTRADE 2.0 programme generating nearly 110 million USD in actual export revenue.

The programme, spearheaded by the Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade), has supported more than 2,000 MSMEs through grants, training, technical guidance and capacity-building initiatives.

Participating companies have expanded into 163 export markets, including less conventional destinations such as Réunion Island, Kiribati and Nauru, according to findings from the eTRADE 2.0 programme.

ASEAN remained the main export destination, with around 30% of participating companies strengthening their presence in the region.

The study also found that ready-to-eat food, beverages, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, household goods and plastic products were among the best-performing categories.

It noted that at least 852 new products were listed on international e-commerce platforms, further expanding the presence of Malaysian products in global markets.

The programme also helped create jobs, with at least 661 positions generated among participating companies. Alibaba.com recorded the highest export value among the programme's beneficiary businesses.

Matrade chief executive officer Datuk Indera Abu Bakar Yusof said the eTRADE 2.0 programme has successfully demonstrated that a digital-led approach can strengthen the competitiveness of MSMEs, encourage job creation and support a stronger domestic supply chain.

Following the success of eTRADE 2.0, Matrade will continue strengthening the cross-border e-commerce ecosystem through the eBizLink 2.0 programme.

The programme will focus on expanding access to international markets, enhancing MSME capabilities, developing the digital trade ecosystem and strengthening strategic partnerships with global e-commerce platforms./.

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#Cross-border e-commerce #Malaysia #MSMEs #Matrade #eTRADE 2.0 programme Malaysia
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