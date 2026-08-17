Thailand uses tech to convert plastic waste into oil

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai Government aims to sustainably strengthen communities by supporting technology that converts plastic waste into oil, creating income for communities and enhancing energy security, according to the Thairath Online.

Patcharatarasmi Thongsaluaykorn, deputy spokesperson for the Office of the Prime Minister, said on August 16 that the Government is working to reduce living costs and generate income for the public by applying science, technology, and innovation to turn "waste" around people into career and income opportunities for households while easing the community's landfill burden.

The Government supports utilising research from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI). Recently, pyrolysis technology has been applied to convert plastic waste into fuel oil, which can be used in agricultural machinery, water pumps, fishing boats, or community power generators. This helps reduce energy expenses and opens opportunities for communities to establish waste sorting centres or waste-buying systems to generate income for residents.

Looking ahead, the Government plans to expand self-managed waste and energy community models nationwide by linking research agencies, academic institutions, local administrative organisations, the private sector, and community networks.

This approach aims to tailor technology to each area's context, delivering tangible benefits to residents, and elevate "stable housing communities" into resilient, self-reliant communities in energy and sustainable self-management./.

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