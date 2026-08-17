ASEAN Family Day 2026 fosters community ties, ASEAN spirit in New York

New York (VNA) – ASEAN Family Day 2026 was recently held in the suburbs of New York, bringing together ambassadors, heads of missions, officials, staff members of the permanent missions to the United Nations (UN) and the Consulates General of ASEAN member states in the US city and their families.



Notably, this was the first time Timor-Leste joined the event as a full ASEAN member.



Participants took part in a range of cultural and sporting activities and team games. The activities provided an opportunity for them to interact, strengthen bonds and promote friendship among ASEAN officials, staff and their families.



Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN Do Hung Viet, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, together with officials and their families, actively participated in the activities.



Cuisine was another highlight of the ASEAN Family Day. Each participating country introduced traditional dishes and beverages, creating a vibrant showcase of the region’s diverse cultures and identities. The Vietnamese booth attracted attention with a selection of popular Vietnamese specialties, including beef noodles, fried spring rolls, fresh spring rolls, iced milk coffee and lemon tea, offering visitors a taste of distinctive Vietnamese cuisine.



The annual event contributes to strengthening friendship, solidarity and a sense of community among ASEAN member states, while promoting the image of a united, close-knit ASEAN Community that embraces the spirit of “unity in diversity.” ASEAN Family Day is held in various cities around the world where ASEAN member states maintain diplomatic missions./.

VNA