ASEAN, India finalise preparations for second maritime exercise

New Delhi (VNA) – The Philippine and Indian navies have finalised preparations for the second ASEAN-India Maritime Exercise (AIME), scheduled for September 28–October 2 in waters off the Philippines.

The exercise, which will bring together the naval forces of India and ASEAN member-states, will be co-hosted by the Philippines and India.

The final preparations were discussed during the just-concluded AIME 2026 Final Planning Conference held in Pasay city, the Philippines.

The exercise, with the theme “Anchored in Trust, United at Sea,” is intended to improve maritime security cooperation, operational coordination and interoperability among participating navies.

AIME 2026 takes place in ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation 2026, an initiative agreed upon by leaders from both sides to expand maritime cooperation./.

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