Indonesia to export 1,000 tonnes of premium rice to Malaysia

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has announced plans to export 1,000 tonnes of premium rice to Malaysia, with state-run logistics company Bulog describing the planned shipment as a showcase of the country’s growing food security, Antara news agency reported.

"As the 81st anniversary of Independence Day draws closer, we demonstrate Indonesia’s capacity to penetrate international markets with ample stocks, which reflect farmers’ hard work, government support," Bulog President Director Ahmad Rizal Ramdhani said after Bulog signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysia’s Padi dan Beras Borneo Sdn. Bhd. in Jakarta on August 14.

Ramdhani noted the trade deal as an anniversary gift for Indonesia and evidence of the country's increasingly resilient food system, supported by sufficient domestic supplies and room for exports.

He attributed the agreement to Indonesia’s growing rice output in recent years, with the government rice reserves standing at around 5.2 million tonnes.

Elaborating on implementation, he said the initial shipment of 1,000 tonnes would serve as the first consignment under the partnership, with annual exports expected to gradually increase to 200,000 tonnes.

Ramdhani said that maintaining national food security remains Bulog’s top priority and emphasised the importance of capitalising on strong production trends to seize export opportunities.

He underscored the company’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with domestic and international partners, including government institutions, to support food security while improving farmers’ welfare and expanding markets.

Indonesian Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman made a similar statement earlier, saying the export agreement reflected a testament to Indonesia’s confidence as it turns 81.

He noted that with stocks reaching around 5.2 million tonnes, the country begins talking about exports. This development proves that Indonesia is growing stronger and more confident.

The minister also assured the public that food exports would not undermine domestic supplies./.