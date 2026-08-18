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ASEAN's 59th founding anniversary celebrated in Israel

Relations between Israel and ASEAN countries have expanded in recent years across the fields of trade, investment, technology, agriculture, tourism and innovation.

Ambassadors from five ASEAN member countries, along with representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ben Shemen Forest Management Board, pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)
Ambassadors from five ASEAN member countries, along with representatives from the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ben Shemen Forest Management Board, pose for a group photo. (Photo: VNA)

Tel Aviv (VNA) - A ceremony marking the 59th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (August 8, 1967-2026) was held at Ben Shemen Forest in central Israel on August 17, bringing together diplomats, embassy staff and their families, along with numerous guests.

​The event was jointly organised by the embassies of five ASEAN member states in Israel, including Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, the Philippines and Myanmar, providing an opportunity for the ASEAN diplomatic missions to commemorate the bloc's 59-year journey of development while strengthening solidarity, friendship and coordination among member states.

​Addressing the ceremony, Thai Ambassador to Israel Boonyarit Vichienpuntu said ASEAN was founded on a simple yet powerful idea: dialogue is better than division, cooperation is better than confrontation, and unity is stronger than fragmentation. The community was built on respect and consensus, ensuring that neighbouring countries work together as equals toward shared prosperity. This principle remains as relevant today as it was nearly six decades ago, he said.

​In Israel, the ASEAN community may not be large in number, but it is exceptionally rich in diversity, the Thai diplomat said, noting that the five countries have different histories, cultures and ethnic backgrounds but are deeply connected by a common ASEAN identity.

​He said this diverse and vibrant cultural tapestry creates a natural and dynamic bridge, helping to promote closer relations, deeper understanding and meaningful connections with countries beyond ASEAN.

​Representatives of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ben Shemen Forest Management Board also delivered welcoming remarks to the ASEAN diplomatic missions and guests.

​A highlight of the ceremony was the singing of the ASEAN anthem, reflecting the solidarity and shared identity of the regional community. The ambassadors then joined a cake-cutting ceremony marking ASEAN's 59th anniversary and posed for a group photo.

​The ASEAN embassies also introduced guests to signature dishes from their respective countries, showcasing the richness and diversity of Southeast Asian cuisine. Featuring distinctive flavours, ingredients and cooking methods, the dishes created a lively and intimate setting for cultural exchanges.

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The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel introduces to guests unique dishes, showcasing the richness and diversity of Vietnamese cusine. (Photo: VNA)

​The culinary showcase offered guests an opportunity to experience ASEAN cultures while highlighting the diversity within a community united by a common regional identity.

​Embassy officials, staff and their families also took part in exchanges and social activities, helping strengthen friendship, mutual understanding and solidarity among the ASEAN diplomatic missions in Israel.

​The anniversary in Israel contributed to strengthening the presence, coordination and solidarity of ASEAN diplomatic missions while fostering friendly relations between ASEAN and the host country.

​Relations between Israel and ASEAN countries have expanded in recent years across the fields of trade, investment, technology, agriculture, tourism and innovation. While ties between Israel and ASEAN have mainly been pursued through bilateral cooperation with individual member states, Southeast Asia is becoming increasingly important to Israel's economic and foreign policy interests./.

VNA
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