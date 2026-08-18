Twelve wards established in Bac Ninh

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man has signed and promulgated Resolution No. 388/NQ-UBTVQH16 on the establishment of wards in the northern province of Bac Ninh.



Under the resolution, the NA Standing Committee has decided to establish 12 wards, namely Yen Phong, Tien Du, Chi Lang, Phu Lang, Luong Tai, Gia Binh, Nhan Thang, Hiep Hoa, Bo Ha, Lang Giang, Kep and Luc Nam.



The wards are established on the basis of the existing natural area and population of the former communes bearing the same names.



Following the establishment of the new wards, Bac Ninh will have 99 commune-level administrative units, comprising 45 wards and 54 communes.



The resolution will take effect on September 20 this year./.

VNA